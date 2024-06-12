Wild Punches out 12, Hot Rods Outlast Emperors 3-2

Bowling Green, Kentucky - For the second start in a row, Owen Wild tossed a career-high in strikeouts with 12 on Wednesday during the Bowling Green Hot Rods (33-26) 3-2 victory over the Rome Emperors (31-26) from Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Emperors scratched across the first run of the game in the top of the third against Wild. Nick Ward led off with a double and came around to score on a double by Dawson Dimon to make it 1-0.

Bowling Green responded in the bottom of the sixth off Rome starter Mitch Farris. Brayden Taylor singled, stole second and third to put a runner in scoring position. Tre' Morgan grounded out to first, allowing Taylor to score and tie the game 1-1.

After Rome took the lead in the top of the seventh against Bowling Green reliever Jack Lancaster, the Hot Rods tied it back up in the bottom half of the frame. Colton Ledbetter swatted a solo homer to right off Emperors reliever Ryan Bourassa, moving the score, 2-2.

The Hot Rods took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the eighth against Emperors reliever Cory Wall. Taylor and Xavier Isaac logged back-to-back singles to put runners on the corners. Morgan plated Taylor on a sacrifice fly to left, putting Bowling Green up 3-2.

Bowling Green reliever Derek Edington closed it down in the ninth, carrying the Hot Rods to a 3-2 win.

Lancaster (1-1) earned the win, letting up one run (unearned) on a hit and two strikeouts over 2.0 frames. Wall (1-1) took the loss, allowing a run on two hits and a strikeout over 1.0 inning. Edington (2) picked up the save by striking out one and walking one in a scoreless ninth.

Bowling Green and Rome play game three of a six-game series on Thursday with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. The Hot Rods are set to start RHP Roel Garcia (4-2, 5.01), while the Emperors roll out RHP Luis Vargas (1-0, 0.00).

