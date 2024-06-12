Grasshoppers Defeat the Dash, 11-5 in First Game of Its Away Series

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Winston-Salem Dash, 11-5 on Tuesday, June 11. The Grasshoppers improved to 32-25 on the season while the Dash fell to 28-30. Greensboro outhit Winston-Salem 12-4 while the Grasshoppers had two mishaps to the Dash's one.

Outfielder Charles McAdoo led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 3-6 with a home run, five RBI, and two runs scored. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Hudson Head (2), P.J. Hilson (2), Kalae Harrison (2), Termarr Johnson, Josiah Sightler, and Mitch Jebb.

Leading at the dish for the Dash was infielder Ryan Galanie as he went 2-2 with a home run, three RBI, and two runs scored. Hits for Winston-Salem were also tallied by Jordan Sprinkle and Shawn Goosenberg.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was lefthanded pitcher Hunter Barco as he tallied four strikeouts and gave up three hits, four runs (two earned runs), and four free bases on 2.2 innings of work. Alessandro Ercolani recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 3-1 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Winston-Salem was righthanded pitcher Drew McDaniel as he gave up seven hits and seven earned runs on 2 innings of work. McDaniel took the loss for the Dash and fell to 1-2 on the season.

