Garcia, Deming Each Plate Four in Blowout over Greenville

June 12, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







GREENVILLE - Austin Deming and John Garcia made it clear to the Greenville Drive that they are going to have to deal with one of the hottest offenses in the South Atlantic League, the Asheville Tourists, this week. The duo combined for three Home Runs, seven total hits, and eight RBI in Asheville's 15-8 series opening victory on Tuesday night.

The Tourists finished the game with 18 hits as a team; one shy of their season high which came last Wednesday. All nine starters recorded at least one base hit. Deming hit a two-run Home Run in the top of the first. It was an appetizer of what was to come. Garcia belted a two-run Homer in the third and the Tourists tacked on three more runs in the fourth on RBI hits from Jackson Loftin and Brice Matthews.

Greenville's first run of the game in the bottom of the fourth made Asheville even more angry and the Tourists countered with six runs in the top of the fifth inning. It was a parade around the bases. Ryan Johnson, Luis Encarnacion, Loftin, Garcia, Deming, and Logan Cerny all plated a run in the frame.

Deming added an RBI single in the sixth and Garcia hit his second Home Run of the game in the ninth. Greenville's Bryan Gonzalez hit a pair of three-run Home Runs but the result was never in question. James Hicks, Ian Foggo, and Derek True combined to pitch the full nine innings for the Tourists.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.