SeaWolves Return to UPMC Park on Friday Night

June 13, 2019





SEAWOLVES VS. HARTFORD YARD GOATS (COLORADO ROCKIES)

FRIDAY JUNE 14 - Gates open at 6 p.m. | First pitch at 7:05 p.m.

SeaWolves Beach Towel Giveaway: Perfect for those afternoons at Presque Isle or a day at the pool, be one of the first 1,000 to get a SeaWolves beach towel thanks to Velocity Network.

Military Appreciation Night: We salute our military and veterans. The SeaWolves will wear special military-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit the Pennsylvania Soldiers' and Sailors' Home. Fans can bid on game-worn jerseys by downloading the LiveSource app.

Pre-game Swearing-In Ceremony: Prior to the game (6:30 p.m.) several military recruits will be sworn in on the field.

Happy Hour: Fans can enjoy $3 specials on select domestic draft beers exclusively in the Bud Light Beer Garden until the game starts.

Pre-Game Autograph Session: Before the game, fans can meet C. Wolf and a SeaWolves player in the Team Store to get an autograph thanks to Plyler Entry Systems.

Home Run for Heroes: The SeaWolves will celebrate Military Appreciation Night with an in-game recognition ceremony for Jody Steinberger, a veteran of both the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy. Jody will circle the bases immediately following the 4th inning with both the SeaWolves and the Yard Goats standing on the field to cheer him on.

Fast Play Friday: Fans 18 & older can listen for the Fast Play Friday key word to text to win great prizes courtesy of the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Allegiant Fly Away Contest: One randomly selected fan will have the opportunity to catch three balls to win a $500 flight voucher on Allegiant, the official airline of Minor League Baseball.

SATURDAY, JUNE 15 - Gates open at 6 p.m. | First pitch at 7:05 p.m.

Fireworks: Join us for spectacular post-game Zambelli fireworks set to the music of famous sitcom theme songs thanks to Ariens.

Beer Tasting Night: Fans 21 & up can register to sample brews in the Bud Light Beer Garden. For $25, fans can purchase a special game ticket which includes light snacks and ten, 4-ounce beer samples. Presented by Erie Beer.

Pre-Game Miracle League Game: The SeaWolves will host a baseball experience for individuals with disabilities starting at 5:15 PM. SeaWolves players will participate as "buddies" for kids and adults from the Miracle League of Erie County. The SeaWolves organization is currently raising funds to build a synthetic surface field for these athletes

SUNDAY, JUNE 16 - Gates open at 12:30 p.m. | First pitch at 1:35 p.m.

Father's Day: Enjoy America's pastime with dad on Father's Day at UPMC Park.

Kids Crew Day: Every Sunday 1:35 P.M. game is a Kids Crew Day with free admission for members. Kids Crew membership is free for fans 12 & under thanks to Giant Eagle and STAR 104.

Family Fun Day: Erie Federal Credit Union members can use their Platinum MasterCard, debit card, or show their member ID to buy a regularly priced Sunday ticket and receive a voucher for a free Smith's hot dog and fountain drink with each ticket purchased. Must be presented at time of purchase. Limit four per member.

Post-Game Catch on the Field: All fans are welcome to bring their glove and a ball to play catch in the outfield following the game.

SEAWOLVES VS. PORTLAND SEA DOGS (BOSTON RED SOX)

MONDAY, JUNE 17 - Gates open at 6 p.m. | First pitch at 7:05 p.m.

Buck Night: Fans can enjoy Smith's hot dogs, popcorn, 12 oz Pepsi fountain drinks and select domestic draft beers for just $1 each thanks to Budweiser and Rocket 105.

MiLB Pride Night: The SeaWolves welcome the NWPA Pride Alliance in celebration of MiLB Pride, a diversity and inclusion initiative taking place in 70 Minor League ballparks. Special ticket packages, which include a SeaWolves Pride tee, are available with advance purchase while supplies last at https://groupmatics.events/event/Nwpapride

TUESDAY, JUNE 18 - Gates open at 6 p.m. | First pitch at 7:05 p.m.

Copa de la Diversión | Erie Piñatas: Join us for the second of four Copa de la Diversión dates at UPMC Park. Copa de la Diversión is a season-long event series celebrating Hispanic/Latino culture. The UPMC Park game day experience will be transformed with Latin music, colorful decorations, specialty food & drink items, and custom Erie Piñatas caps and jerseys to worn by the players.

Kids Eat Free: The first 250 kids, ages 12 and under, receive a voucher for a free Smith's hot dog, Utz chips and Pepsi fountain drink thanks to 94.7 BOB FM.

Two-Buck Tuesday: Fans 21 and older can enjoy $2 drink specials in the Bud Light Beer Garden through the sixth inning.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19 - Gates open at 11 a.m. | First pitch at 12:05 p.m.

Summer Camp Dap: The SeaWolves welcome guests from area day camps, senior centers, and businesses for this special noon start.

AAA Member Wednesday: AAA members can present their card to save $2 off any regularly priced ticket to this game.

Senior Expo: The UPMC for Life Senior Expo features displays about health, wellness and senior services.

