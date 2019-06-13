Sea Dogs Game Notes June 13th at Altoona Curve

June 13, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: LHP Matthew Kent (1-1, 3.13)

Altoona: RHP James Marvel (5-5, 3.68)

NEWS AND NOTES

RUBBER GAME ON THURSDAY: The Portland Sea Dogs seek their second straight road-series win, taking on the Altoona Curve (Pirates affiliate) in the rubber match-up on Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field...With last night's win, the 'Dogs have clinched the season series from the Curve...Lefty Matthew Kent returns to Portland and makes his ninth appearance/third start of the season...Portland is playing a rubber game for the third straight series.

SIX, ALL CAME LATE: Portland scored all six runs in the last four innings and defeated the Altoona Curve, 6-1...RHP Tanner Houck (6-4) worked 6+ innings on just one run, no walks, and six strikeouts to seal the win...RHP Adam Lau worked out of two jams to earn his third save of the season...Jeremy Rivera knocked in three runs, and Luke Tendler had the game-winning RBI with a two-out solo homer (#5) in the seventh inning.

