RubberDucks Score Three in Fifth to Secure Sweep

June 13, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release





Three unearned fifth-inning runs by the Akron RubberDucks were enough for starter Eli Morgan to improve to 5-0 in a 3-2 win over the Hartford Yard Goats on Wednesday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

With Hartford leading 1-0 entering the bottom of the fifth, Akron scored three unearned runs on three hits and two Yard Goats' errors. Alex Call and Li-Jen Chu led off the inning with singles, then Mitch Longo sacrificed them to third and second base, respectively. However, pitcher Ty Culbreth's throw was wide of third, allowing Call to score and Chu and Longo to move up a base. Three batters later, Ernie Clement hit a sacrifice fly to score Chu and the Ka'ai Tom followed with a single to right field, scoring Longo.

Mound Presence

Akron starter Eli Morgan went six innings and allowed two runs on five hits, walking two and striking out nine. He allowed a run in the fifth inning on a single, stolen bases and a single, and then allowed a solo home run to Nevin in the sixth. Rob Kaminsky relieved him with 1.2 scoreless innings and Jared Robinson got the final out in the eighth inning and pitched around a lead-off walk in the ninth inning to earn his first save. Hartford's Culbreth allowed the three unearned runs in the fifth inning, while allowing four hits and striking out one to fall to 3-7 on the year.

Duck Tales

The Ducks managed eight hits on the night, all singles. Chu went 3-for-4 with a run scored. For Chu, over his last five games dating to June 7, he's hitting .444 (8-for-18) with three multi-hit games (11 on the season). Clement and Tom each had RBI in the fifth inning.

Notebook

The RubberDucks' three-game sweep of the Yard Goats marks the first time Akron has swept Hartford, at home or on the road, since the team relocated there from New Britain in 2016...Robinson's save was his first Double-A save. He had five at Lynchburg before his promotion to Akron...Morgan has allowed 2 ER or less in all seven Double-A starts and no more than six hits in any outing. His nine strikeouts is an Akron high and matches his May 10 debut at Reading...Tom extended his on-base streak to 23 games, longest active streak in the EL (dates to May 21) and since May 10, he has hit safely in 27 of 31 games...Time of Game: 2:20 ... Attendance: 3,073

On the Pond

The RubberDucks and Portland Sea Dogs start a three-game series on Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Canal Park. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1350 AM, the WARF iHeartRadio channel, and the TuneIn Radio App, and available on MiLB.TV. Akron's starter is TBA and will face Portland's RHP Konner Wade (0-1, 5.52). (6-3, 3.63).

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.