Erie SeaWolves at Reading Fightin Phils - Game Notes

June 13, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





ERIE SEAWOLVES (30-30, T3rd WEST, 7.0 GB 1st Half) VS. READING FIGHTIN PHILS (35-27, 3RD EAST, 1.0 GB, 1st Half)

RHP Casey Mize (6-0, 1.27 ERA) vs. RHP Adonis Medina (4-2, 3.44 ERA)

THURSDAY, JUNE 13 * 7:10 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

FIRStENERGY STADIUM * GAME #61 * ROAD GAME #29 * NIGHT GAME #41

Tonight, the Erie SeaWolves go for their second sweep of the season as they take on the Reading Fightin Phils at First Energy Stadium. The 'Wolves secured their third one-run victory when scoring three runs or fewer in last night's 2-1 win. Alex Faedo struck out 10 and Drew Carlton logged his fifth save in as many chances. Casey Mize goes for Erie, having won four straight starts. In his last start on June 7 at Trenton, Mize allowed one earned run on six hits in five innings while tying a career-high with eight strikeouts. The lone run he allowed came in the first inning with two outs and it snapped a 20.2 consecutive scoreless innings streak. Reading's Adonis Medina gets the nod and has won his past four starts. In his last outing on June 7 versus Harrisburg, Medina allowed one unearned run on a season-low two hits in a season-high six innings. The right-hander was a 2018 Futures Game selection and joined the Phillies organization as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

Fri., June 14 vs. Hartford 7:05 p.m. RHP Matt Manning (5-3, 2.14 ERA) vs. RHP Heath Holder (4-1, 1.41 ERA)

Sat., June 15 vs. Hartford 7:05 p.m. RHP Spenser Watkins (1-0, 3.48 ERA) vs. RHP Rico Garcia (8-1, 1.88 ERA)

Sun., June 16 vs. Hartford 1:35 p.m. RHP Logan Shore (2-5, 4.50 ERA) vs. LHP Jack Wynkoop (5-6, 3.12 ERA)

Mon., June 17 vs. Portland 7:05 p.m. TBD vs. TBD

- INF Isaac Paredes is the No. 4 overall prospect, OF Derek Hill is No. 24 and OF Jose Azocar is No. 30

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and the No. 14 overall prospect

- The starting rotation now boasts five Top-30 Tigers talents: RHP Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect, RHP Matt Manning is No. 2, RHP Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, RHP Logan Shore is No. 15 and RHP Anthony Castro is No. 26

- The bullpen features No. 25 overall prospect Zac Houston

- Last night's 2-1 victory was the third time Erie won a game decided by one run in which they scored three runs or less

- Alex Faedo struck out 10 hitters last night, the 15th time this season an Erie starter has punched out 8+

- Tonight will be the fifth of nine meetings in 2019 between Erie and Reading (six at FirstEnergy Stadium - May 27-29 & June 11-13, three at UPMC Park - August 13-15)

- Erie is hitting a league-low .194 with runners in scoring position and two-outs (211 at-bats)

- The SeaWolves +28 run differential is tied for second-best in the EL and the Fightin Phils +4 is seventh

- Erie is tied for first in the Eastern League with a .248 batting average while Reading is second-to-last at .228

- The Fightin Phils have scored the fifth-most runs in the EL (250) while the SeaWolves have scored the sixth-most (248)

- Erie has struck out 495 times (fewest in the EL) while Reading has gone down on strikes 554 times (second-most)

- Reading has grounded into the second-fewest double plays (33) while Erie is fourth with 42 GIDP's

- The Phils are second in the league with 57 stolen bases while Erie has swiped the fourth-fewest bags with 32

- Reading has slugged the fifth-most home runs in the league (45). Erie ranks eighth in home runs (42)

- Erie pitching is third-best in the league in team ERA (3.38) while Reading is fifth in team ERA (3.51)

- Erie boasts the league's third-best defense (.981 fielding percentage) while Reading owns the second-best defense (.983)

- The SeaWolves went 11-4 vs. the Fightin Phils in 2018 and 6-2 at FirstEnergy Stadium

