Flying Squirrels Announce All-Star Week Event Times, Additional Celebrity Home Run Derby Participants

FUNNVILLE - The Richmond Flying Squirrels announced times and further details for the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Week presented by Genworth on Thursday, as well as more participants for the Celebrity Home Run Derby, ahead of the action-packed, four-day event in Richmond from July 7-10.

Tickets and information for all events of the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Week presented by Genworth can be found at SquirrelsBaseball.com/AllStar.

"We are just under a month out and you can literally feel the excitement building for Eastern League All-Star Week in Richmond," Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd "Parney" Parnell said. "This is not about baseball, it is about our community and our desire to promote and brag on Richmond as a popular destination. We are proud of our town and look forward to showing it off to the baseball world and beyond."

The Flying Squirrels announced four more participants in the All-Star Celebrity Home Run Derby, which will be held at The Diamond on Tuesday, July 9. Former Major League star Will Clark, who was an All-Star six times during his career with the San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles and St. Louis Cardinals, will join the star-studded lineup for the Celebrity Home Run Derby.

"I always admired Will Clark as a baseball fan, and now through our work with the Giants the last ten years, he has become a dear and trusted friend to me and the entire organization," Parney said. "Known for his sweet swing, we are thrilled that he will not only be the 'celebrity host' for the Home Run Derby, but our fans will get to see his swing in person as he will be one of the 14 celebrities hitting."

Joining Clark are All-Star Game managers Willie Harris and Mike Mordecai. Harris, who is currently in his second season as the manager of the Flying Squirrels, played 12 years in the majors and was a critical part of the World Series run for the Chicago White Sox in 2005. Mordecai, a veteran of 12 MLB seasons with the Braves, Expos and Marlins, is a two-time World Series champion (1995, 2003), and he spent parts of five seasons with the Richmond Braves from 1992-97. He is now the manager of the defending Eastern League champion New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

Richmond native Rob Ukrop will also join the Celebrity Home Run Debry field. A self-professed "Lover of all things RVA," Ukrop attended Collegiate School before his college career at Davidson College, where he helped lead the Wildcats to the NCAA Final Four. He spent part of his 12-year professional career with the Richmond Kickers. He was inducted to the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.

The four new additions join a Celebrity Home Run Debry that already includes NASCAR driver Elliott Sadler, former VCU and NBA star Eric Maynor, former Penn State player and Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl champion Michael Robinson, former UVA and New Orleans Saints quarterback Aaron Brooks, University of Richmond men's basketball head coach Chris Mooney, VCU men's basketball head coach Mike Rhoades, Former University of Richmond and NFL running back Tim Hightower, former Flying Squirrels standout Mark Minicozzi, Survivor star Jonny Fairplay and former VCU basketball star and current Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox.

The Eastern League All-Star Week activities begin on Sunday, July 7 with Mayor Levar Stoney's All-Star Week Kickoff at Brown's Island, featuring delicious options from the renowned Richmond food scene and live music performances by Mighty Joshua and Trongone Band, plus a special performance by Ephesus Drumline. Gates for the event will open at 4 p.m. and the Kickoff will run from 5-8:30 p.m.

On Monday, July 8, world-renowned stars Big & Rich will headline the All-Star Country Music Jam at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway, along with Cowboy Troy, DJ Sinister and Mickie James & The Heaters. Gates at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway will open at 6 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7 p.m.

The All-Star Week events continue on Tuesday, July 9 with the All-Star Pep Rally in Downtown Richmond at the James Center. The Celebrity Home Run Derby will take place at The Diamond on July 9, with gates opening at 4 p.m. and the derby itself taking place from 6-8 p.m. Following the Derby, Three Sheets to the Wind will perform at 8 p.m.

On Wednesday, July 10, fans are invited to gear up for that night's main event with the Squirrels Way All-Star Block Party, which will take place outside The Diamond from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The gates for the Eastern League All-Star Game open at 4 p.m. with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

Prior to the game, fans can meet the baseball stars of the Eastern League with two autograph sessions. The Eastern Division autograph session will run from 4:15-5 p.m., featuring players from Binghamton (New York Mets), Hartford (Colorado Rockies), New Hampshire (Toronto Blue Jays), Portland (Boston Red Sox), Reading (Philadelphia Phillies) and Trenton (New York Yankees). The Western Division autograph session will take place from 5:15 p.m.-6 p.m., featuring players from Akron (Cleveland Indians), Altoona (Pittsburgh Pirates), Bowie (Baltimore Orioles), Erie (Detroit Tigers), Harrisburg (Washington Nationals) and Richmond (San Francisco Giants).

The times for the All-Star Week events are listed below:

Sunday, July 7

Mayor Levar Stoney's All-Star Week Kickoff at Brown's Island

Featuring live performances by Mighty Joshua and Trongone Band, a special appearance by Ephesus Drumline, plus other entertainment and delicious selections form Richmond's nationally-recognized food & beverage scene

Gates open at 4 p.m. | Event runs from 5-8:30 p.m.

Monday, July 8

All-Star Country Music Jam at Virginia Credit Union Live at Richmond Raceway featuring Big & Rich

Featuring Big & Rich, Cowboy Troy, DJ Sinister and Mickie James & The Heaters

Gates open at 6 p.m. | Concert begins at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 9

All-Star Downtown Pep Rally at The James Center

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

All-Star Celebrity Home Run Derby

Featuring special participants Will Clark, Elliott Sadler, Eric Maynor, Michael Robinson, Aaron Brooks, Chris Mooney, Mike Rhoades, Tim Hightower, Mark Minicozzi, Johnny Fairplay, Mo Alie-Cox, Rob Ukrops, Willie Harris and Mike Mordecai

Gates open at 4 p.m. | Derby is from 6-8 p.m.

Post-Derby Concert

Live performance by Three Sheets to the Wind

Concert begins at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 10

Squirrels Way All-Star Block Party

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Eastern League All-Star Game

Gates open at 4 p.m.

First pitch at 7:05 p.m.

Eastern Division Team Autograph Session

4:15-5 p.m.

Western Division Team Autograph Session

5:15-6 p.m.

About Will Clark

Known lovingly by San Francisco Giants fans and the baseball world as "The Thrill," Will Clark became one of the Giants' all-time greats during his eight-year stay by the Bay. Clark, a native of New Orleans, continued his MLB career for seven seasons after leaving the Giants, finishing a decorated 15-year career with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2000. A six-time all-star and two-time NL Silver Slugger Award winner, Clark ended his career with a .303 average, 284 home runs and 2,176 hits. The sweet-swinging lefty was inducted into the College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006 and currently serves as a Special Assistant for the Giants.

About Willie Harris

Now in his second season as the manager of the Flying Squirrels, Willie Harris became just the second manager in Flying Squirrels history to lead the club for multiple seasons in 2019, joining Dave Machemer (2011-2013). Known as a speedy and versatile utility man, Harris enjoyed a 12-year MLB career, suiting up for the Baltimore Orioles, Chicago White Sox, Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves, Washington Nationals, New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds. He won a World Series with the White Sox in 2005, scoring the clinching run in Game 4.

About Mike Mordecai

A Richmond Braves infielder for parts of five seasons in the mid-1990s, Mike Mordecai played in 241 career games with Richmond on his way to becoming an MLB regular. Currently in his first season as manager of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Mordecai played in the Majors for 12 seasons as a member of the Atlanta Braves, Montreal Expos and Florida Marlins. Mordecai is a two-time World Series champion, winning his first ring in 1995 with the Braves and his second in 2003 with the Marlins.

About Rob Ukrop

Rob Ukrop became one of Richmond's all-time soccer greats during his 12-year professional career, retiring in 2004 as the Richmond Kickers record holder for career goals, career assists and career matches. A former Collegiate Cougar and Davidson Wildcat, Ukrop led the nation in scoring in his senior season at Davidson en route to becoming a 1992 first-team All-American. The forward was inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 2016. A Richmond native and self-proclaimed "lover of all things RVA," Ukrop is currently an investor for the Richmond Kickers.

Tickets and more information for the Eastern League All-Star Week presented by Genworth events are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/AllStar, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices at The Diamond.

