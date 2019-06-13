Harrisburg Senators Game Information and Starting Lineup at Richmond

June 13, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release





Harrisburg Senators (39-25) vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (23-39)

RH Wil Crowe (5-5, 3.76) vs. RH Brandon Lawson (2-2, 4.39)

Game 65 - Thursday, June 13 @ 6:35 p.m. - The Diamond

Senators starting lineup:

Hunter Jones, CF

Luis Garcia, SS

Austin Davidson, 1B

Ian Sagdal, 3B

Spencer Kieboom, C

Rhett Wiseman, RF

Luis Sardinas, 2B

Tyler Goeddel, LF

Wil Crowe, P

LAST GAME

Two Senators pitchers combined to toss nine no-hit innings but the Sens failed to score and dropped a 10-inning contest to Richmond 1-0. Even with the loss, the Senators clinched the first half western division championship by virtue of Altoona's loss to Portland. Ben Braymer tossed 8 no-hit frames and retired the final 20 batters he faced. Richmond scored the game's only run on a one-out single in the 10th inning.

CAPITAL BEAT

The Senators and Richmond Flying Squirrels play the final game of their three-game series tonight at The Diamond in Richmond. The teams have split the first two games of the series. The teams face each other five times this season with two in Richmond and three series at FNB Field.

The Senators are in a stretch of 30 of 33 games against divisional opponents. They're 1-1 in the stretch.

The Senators are 5-13 since May 1st on the road. With a win tonight, they win their first road series since mid-April.

PLAYOFFS

Despite their 1-0 loss last night, the Senators clinched a playoff spot by virtue of Altoona falling to Portland.

TONIGHT'S STARTERS

On the mound for the Senators is RH Wil Crowe. Wil made the opening night start for the Senators at Bowie. He's making his 18th career start for the Sens. For more info on Crowe, please see his pitchers page.

Richmond sends RH Brandon Lawson to the hill tonight. The 24-year-old Festus, MO native is making his 10th start this season for Richmond. He's 2-2 with a 4.39 ERA. Originally a 12th round selection by Tampa Bay in the 2016 draft, he was signed by the Giants 4/23/2019 after being released by Tampa Bay 4/23/2019.

RICHMOND

They're 23-39 and in last place in the Western Division, trailing Harrisburg by 15.0 games.

Richmond is 5-5 in their past 10 games and 10-21 at home. Their home record is the worst in the league.

In June they're 5-7 and hitting .200 with 5HR and 46 Runs in 12 games. On the hill they have a 3.42 ERA.

Richmond has four MLB.com Top 30 prospects on their active roster. They're led by #15 RHP Melvin Adon.

Richmond has 7 players appearing in AA for the first time and two of those seven spent time in AAA last season.

SENATORS ROSTER MAKEUP

The Sens have used 42 players this season. They've averaged using 55 players per season for the past 10 seasons. The roster has evolved from having 11 Double-A rookies to start the season to now there are 10 on the active roster. There are 15 players that have played in the Nats organization their entire career and 6 players with big league experience. Of the 25 active players, 18 were in the Nats organization last year.

FILIBUSTERS

Harrisburg is 5-5 in a stretch of 15 straight NL games with only 6 of the 15 at home.

The Sens monthly: June 5-5, .274 8HR 46RS and a 3.54 ERA. May 13-16, .224 17HR 103r and a 4.03 ERA. April 21-4, .250 28HR 110r and a 2.66 ERA.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.