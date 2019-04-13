SeaWolves Doubleheader Postponed
April 13, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release
Today's doubleheader between the SeaWolves and Binghamton Rumble Ponies at NYSEG Stadium has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions. The teams will play a single game on Sunday beginning at 2:05 p.m. The doubleheader games will be made up on the following dates:
Tuesday, June 25 beginning at 5:35 p.m.
Wednesday, July 31 beginning at 5:35 p.m.
RHP Spenser Watkins will start for the SeaWolves on Sunday.
