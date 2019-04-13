SeaWolves Doubleheader Postponed

April 13, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





Today's doubleheader between the SeaWolves and Binghamton Rumble Ponies at NYSEG Stadium has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions. The teams will play a single game on Sunday beginning at 2:05 p.m. The doubleheader games will be made up on the following dates:

Tuesday, June 25 beginning at 5:35 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31 beginning at 5:35 p.m.

RHP Spenser Watkins will start for the SeaWolves on Sunday.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.