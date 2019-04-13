Ward Hits Another Slam, Sens Beat Bowie 10-4

April 13, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release





The Senators won their sixth straight game with a 10-4 win over Bowie Saturday afternoon. Drew Ward hit a grand slam for the second straight game and Rhett Wiseman and Zach Collier chipped in with each hitting a two-run home run in the third inning in allowing the Sens to coast to an 10-4 win. Tyler Mapes started and earned the win, his first this season. The Sens scored a season-high ten runs and pounded out 13 hits. Harrisburg is now 9-1 while Bowie falls to 2-7.

Turning Point

For the second straight game the turning point in the game was a grand slam by Drew Ward. With the game scoreless, the Senators loaded the bases with one out and Ward batting against Dillon Tate. Drew moved ahead 2-1 before clobbering the grand slam down the right field line. The Senators went on to hit two more home runs in the inning, but the grand slam sent them on their way.

On Capitol Hill

Tyler Mapes started and pitched five innings for the win. He ran into trouble in the 4th but pitched out of it allowing just three runs after Bowie had put the first three on base. Jacob Condra-Bogan tossed two scoreless innings allowing just a hit. Joan Baez pitched the final two frames allowing a run.

With the Gavel

After going quietly in the first two innings the Senators offense exploded in the third. Drew Ward had the first of three hits with the grand slam. Rhett Wiseman had the second of his two hits with his two-run home run. Zach Collier hit is first home run, a two-run shot in the 3rd. Luis Garcia, Ian Sagdal and Tres Barrera all had two hits.

Filibusters

Ward's grand slam was the third on the season for the Senators. The ten runs are a season-high for the Sens. The three home runs in the 3rd inning are a season-high in a game for the Sens. The two errors committed are also a season-high. They had committed just two errors in their first nine games before today.

On Deck

The final game of the four-game series is Sunday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. with LH Ben Braymer on the hill for the Senators against LH Zac Lowther for Bowie.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.