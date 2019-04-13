Saturday's Action Postponed in Binghamton

April 13, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





BINGHAMTON, NY - Saturday afternoon's scheduled doubleheader between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Erie SeaWolves has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions. The games will be made up as part of doubleheaders on Tuesday, June 25 and Wednesday, July 31. Both twin bills are scheduled to start at 5:35 PM. The Rumble Ponies and SeaWolves will complete their series with a single game on Sunday starting at 2:05 PM.

Fans holding tickets to Saturday's games can redeem them for tickets of equal or lesser value to any future 2019 Rumble Ponies regular season home game, excluding July 4.

The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show on Sunday starts at 1:50 PM and can be heard on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

Tickets for the Rumble Ponies home schedule can be purchased online at BINGRP.COM, over the phone at (607) 722-FUNN, and in person at the Starting Gate Box Office at NYSEG Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.