Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Games #6 & #7 - Rumble Ponies (3-2) vs. SeaWolves (4-3) - 1:05 PM

"If I had my career to play over, one thing I'd do differently is swing more. Those 1,200 walks I got, nobody remembers them." -Pee Wee Reese

Binghamton Rumble Ponies

(3-2), 2nd Eastern Division, 0.5 GB

(New York Mets)

Erie SeaWolves

(4-3), 4th Western Division, 3.0 GB

(Detroit Tigers)

Saturday, April 13, 2019 - 1:05 PM

NYSEG Stadium - Binghamton, NY

G1: RHP Chris Mazza (0-0, 3.00) vs. RHP Spenser Watkins (1-0, 5.40)

G2: RHP Ryan Ryder (0-0, 3.38) vs. TBA

PREVIEW: Following a rainout on Friday, the Rumble Ponies and SeaWolves continue their four-game set with a doubleheader, Binghamton's first twin bill of the season.

BINGHAMTON STARTER: RHP Chris Mazza takes the mound for his second start of the season. Acquired in the Rule 5 draft from the Mariners in December 2018, the righty from California has logged 45 career starts at the Double-A level. He struck out six in six innings in his season debut last Friday against the Fisher Cats.

HOME OPENER SUCCESS: Mike Paez's walk-off single in the ninth inning on Thursday night sealed Binghamton's fifth straight victory in their home opener. The streak started on April 16, 2015 when they took down the Harrisburg Senators.

A CHANCE AT TWO: The Rumble Ponies look to open their home schedule with back-to-back wins for the second straight season. Binghamton won their first three home games to start last season. Binghamton's best start at home came in 2000 when they won their first four games.

AND THE WHIFF: Binghamton pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts on Thursday. Rumble Ponies pitchers have reached double digits in strikeouts three times in their first five games in 2019. Binghamton fanned a season-high 13 batters in an eleven-inning contest against the Fisher Cats on April 5.

BARNES BLASTING OFF: Barrett Barnes launched a solo homer in the fifth inning on Thursday, his second homer in as many games. Barnes' season-high for homers with an affiliated team is nine, which he did twice. Barnes went deep a career-high 12 times with the Sugar Land Skeeters (Indy) in the Atlantic League last year.

THE "KAY" RATE: Binghamton's pitching staff has collected 52 strikeouts in 48.2 innings, a 9.6 K/9 IP rate. Anthony Kay racked up four whiffs on Thursday night and leads the team with eight strikeouts in 8.1 innings pitched this season.

HOME SWEET HOME: Binghamton went 36-34 at NYSEG Stadium in 2018. The team celebrated its 1,000th regular season victory at their home ballpark with a win over Reading on August 17, 2018.

WALKING THE TIGHTROPE: In the 49 innings Rumble Ponies pitchers have been on the mound this season, they have stranded 53 total runners. Binghamton pitching has held opposing hitters to a 10-for-63 clip (.159) with runners in scoring position this season.

AGAINST THE SEAWOLVES: The Rumble Ponies went 12-5 against the SeaWolves last season, including a 7-4 mark at NYSEG Stadium. Binghamton is 25-11 versus the SeaWolves in the last two seasons. The all-time series between the teams dates back to 1999, Erie's first season in the Eastern League.

