'Dogs Drop a Pair in Trenton, 3-2 and 1-0

Trenton, N.J. - The Portland Sea Dogs (1-5) dropped a pair to the Trenton Thunder (5-3) on Saturday afternoon, 3-2 and 1-0. The first game was the conclusion of Friday night's suspended game.

Play resumed in the bottom of the third inning with Trenton leading 2-0, scoring twice against Dedgar Jimenez (ND).

The Sea Dogs would tie the game on a pair of two-out runs. In the fifth, Oscar Hernandez drew a walk and scored on the double from Aneury Tavarez. Tavarez came home in the seventh on C.J. Chatham's RBI single to right field.

New Jersey native Brandon Wagner was the story on Sunday afternoon. He knocked in the first run with a sacrifice fly and delivered one in the 10th inning to give Trenton the walk-off win.

Matt Kent hurled five scoreless frames, working out of two jams late in the game. In the sixth, he stranded two on and nobody out, but in the seventh, he escaped three on and nobody out.

Trenton's Daniel Alvarez worked a scoreless 10th to earn the win.

In game two, Wagner led off the home fifth with a solo-homer right down the right-field line for the game's only run.

Kyle Hart (0-2) followed up his 11 strikeout performance on Opening Night, fanning nine batters over six innings. Portland has not scored in two starts by Hart.

Garrett Whitlock (1-0) earned his first win with six solid frames. Trevor Lane fanned Jhon Nunez to end the game and secure his first save.

Portland and Trenton conclude their three-game series on Sunday afternoon with a 1:00 PM first pitch from Arm & Hammer Park. RHP Denyi Reyes (0-0, 1.50) makes his second Double-A start. Trenton counters with RHP Nick Nelson. Radio coverage on the WPEI U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network begins at 12:45 PM with Mike Antonellis. The game is available on the tune-in app and MiLB.TV.

