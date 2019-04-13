Sea Dogs Game Notes April 13th at Trenton

STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: LHP Kyle Hart (0-1, 6.00)

Trenton: RHP Albert Abreu (0-1, 9.00)

NEWS AND NOTES

LET'S TRY THIS AGAIN: The Portland Sea Dogs and Trenton Thunder (Yankees affiliate) were suspended due to rain on Friday night...This afternoon, the two teams resume last night's game at 1:00 PM, with Trenton leading 2-0 in the bottom of the third...Following the suspended contest, the second game will be seven innings...Lefty Kyle Hart makes his fifth career start against Trenton...Hart fanned a career-high 11 batters on Opening Night against Trenton.

DOWN ON STRIKES: Lefty Darwinzon Hernandez tied a career-high with 10 strikeouts, leading the Sea Dogs to a 6-0 win over Reading in the series finale last Sunday...Bobby Dalbec and Jantzen Witte each went 3-for-4 with a homer and 2 RBI...Portland's pitchers fanned 17 batters, the most most in a 9-inning games since 17 on 4/5/13 vs. Trenton at Hadlock...Andrew Schwaab fanned four batters over two innings, Durbin Feltman and Matthew Gorst each worked a scoreless frame.

