Austin Wynns Set to Rehab with Baysox

April 13, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Bowie Baysox News Release





BOWIE, Md. - The Baltimore Orioles have announced that Catcher Austin Wynns will make a rehab appearance with the Bowie Baysox during Saturday's 1:35 p.m. game against the Harrisburg Senators on April 13.

The 10th-round selection by Baltimore in the 2013 draft out of Fresno State University, Wynns made his MLB debut on June 5, 2018, after starting the season in Triple-A Norfolk. During his 42-game career with the Orioles, Wynns has hit .255 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI.

The righty played in a Baysox uniform during portions of the 2015, 2016 and 2017 season. He played 105 games for Bowie during the 2017 campaign, when he hit .281 with 19 doubles, 10 home runs and 46 RBI. He recorded season-highs in both hits (3) and RBI (3) during a 3-2 Baysox win on April 17 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

The Bowie Baysox 2019 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. The Baysox return in 2019 to celebrate their 27th Season.

