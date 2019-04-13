Twice Is Nice: Thunder Win Two

The Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance, defeated the Portland Sea Dogs by scores of 3-2 and 1-0 on Saturday afternoon at ARM & HAMMER Park.

Picking up Friday's suspended game in the bottom of the third inning, the Thunder (5-3) led 2-0. Left-hander Matt Kent provided five scoreless innings while the Sea Dogs (1-5) offense chipped away, getting an RBI-double from Aneury Tavarez in the fifth and a game-tying RBI-single from C.J. Chatham in the seventh, both coming off Thunder right-hander Albert Abreu.

The score remained tied at 2-2 through nine innings. In the bottom of the tenth, Ben Ruta began the inning as the extra-inning tiebreaker runner on second base. After stealing third, Ruta sprinted home with the winning run on a sacrifice fly by Brandon Wagner off Portland's Matthew Gorst (0-2).

Daniel Alvarez (2-0) earned the win in relief, pitching a scoreless top of the tenth.

In the second game, a seven-inning contest, Garrett Whitlock (1-0) turned in a masterful start, striking out five batters and scattering three hits over six scoreless innings. Brandon Wagner provided the only offense in a 1-0 Thunder win with a solo homer to right field in the fifth. Trevor Lane earned the save, stranding a one-out single in the seventh.

Kyle Hart (2-0) received the loss, despite striking out nine over six strong innings for the Sea Dogs.

