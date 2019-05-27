SeaWolves Come from Behind to Beat Bowie 4-1

The Erie SeaWolves (23-23) earned a series split against the Bowie Baysox (19-30) with a come-from-behind 4-1 victory on Monday afternoon at UPMC Park in front of 5,828 fans.

Erie Starter Matt Manning allowed one hit through his first three frames before Bowie scored their lone run in the fourth. Ryan McKenna led off with a double and a batter later, advanced to third on a wild pitch. After Manning walked the only batter of his outing, Martin Cervenka hit a broken-bat single to right-center to make it 1-0. The run snapped a 14.1 scoreless innings streak for Manning.

The SeaWolves right-hander received the no-decision after throwing six innings, allowing one run on four hits. He struck out seven and tied a career-high throwing 99 pitches (71 strikes).

Bowie's starting pitcher Alex Wells shut out Erie in his seven stellar innings. The lefty scattered four hits and struck out six while walking none. Erie had one batter reach second base against Wells who also took a no-decision.

Erie got to the Bowie bullpen in the last of the eighth. Chad Sedio led off with an opposite-field double off of Tyler Erwin. Chace Numata walked and Luke Burch reached on a bunt single to load the bases. The Baysox summoned Taylor Grover to attempt to get out of the jam. Derek Hill sent a hard ground ball to short and on an error by Mason McCoy, two runs scored for a 2-1 Erie lead. Isaac Paredes followed with a two-run single to left to make it 4-1 SeaWolves. It was the first RBI's for Paredes since May 13.

Erie reliever Nolan Blackwood (1-1) held Bowie without a run over 2.1 innings of work, striking out a pair and walking one to earn his first win. Will Vest entered to record the final two outs of the game as the Baysox had the tying run at the plate. It was the second save of the season for Vest.

Erwin (2-3) took the loss for Bowie allowing three runs on two hits with walk. He did not record an out.

The win was the fifth of the year for the SeaWolves when trailing after six innings and their first since May 14 against Richmond.

The SeaWolves hit the road next with their first three-game series of 2019 against the Reading Fightin' Phils. RHP Logan Shore (2-3, 3.79 ERA) goes in the series opener against LHP David Parkinson (4-2, 3.35 ERA) at 6:45 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium. The game can be heard on Fox Sports Radio AM 1330 WFNN, the TuneIn App, SeaWolves.com, or seen on MiLB.TV.

