Kivlehan's 5-For-5 Day Leads Fisher Cats to 9-2 Win on Memorial Day

Manchester, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) enjoyed an offensive eruption in a 9-2 Memorial Day win over the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies) on Monday afternoon at Delta Dental Stadium.

Patrick Kivlehan became just the ninth Fisher Cat ever to record five hits in a single game, and the first since KC Hobson on April 25, 2015. Kivlehan went 5-for-5 with two doubles, a solo home run, and four RBI.

Forrest Wall was spectacular as well, finishing 4-for-5 with a two-run homer and a pair of RBI singles. The two players drove in eight of New Hampshire's nine runs, and accounted for nine of the team's 13 hits.

Wall's two-run homer came in the bottom of the first inning, giving New Hampshire a 2-0 lead they would not rescind. The Fisher Cats scored five times in the first two innings, and once in each of the last four frames.

A two-out throwing error by Hartford's Scott Burcham sparked a rally for New Hampshire in the second inning, and led to three consecutive RBI singles from Wall, Nash Knight and Kivlehan to extend the advantage to 5-1.

Hector Perez (W, 4-2) allowed just one run in 5.2 innings, striking out six batters. Tayler Saucedo followed with 2.1 innings of one-hit relief, and Ty Tice surrendered nothing more than an unearned run in the ninth inning.

The Fisher Cats (23-25) will hit the road for six games, starting with a three-game series against the Eastern League's top team, the 30-19 Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals). The 'Cats return home to Delta Dental Stadium on June 4 to start a six-game homestand.

