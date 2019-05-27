Thunder Slug Their Way to Memorial Day Win

May 27, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





Binghamton, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies fell to the Trenton Thunder 11-2 in the series finale on Memorial Day behind four Trenton home runs, as the two Eastern Division rivals split the four-game series at NYSEG Stadium.

The Thunder were led by two home runs from first basemen Brandon Wagner, including Wagner and leftfielder Ben Ruta hitting back-to-back solo home runs as part of a three-run sixth that broke the game open. Wagner, who tacked on a two-run shot in the eighth, finished 3-6 with three runs scored and three RBI. Kyle Holder also hit a solo shot in the fourth and finished 3-4.

Tommy Wilson (0-1) made his first start in a Binghamton uniform and allowed four runs over four, allowing six hits, issuing one walk, and striking out seven in taking the loss.

Both the Rumble Ponies (27-18) and the Thunder (29-19) have split the four-game series in back-to-back weekends at their respective parks. The two teams play each other one more time, June 11-13 at NYSEG Stadium.

The Rumble Ponies head on the road for three games with the Richmond Flying Squirrels beginning Tuesday night at 6:35 on Newsradio 1290 WNBF and on the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show begins at 6:20. They return home on Friday to open up a four-game series over three days with the Portland Sea Dogs.

POSTGAME NOTES: It is the largest loss in run differential (9) this season for the Rumble Ponies...It was also the most runs (11) allowed by Binghamton in a game all year.

