Yard Goats Streak Hits Wall with Kivlehan Performance

May 27, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release





MANCHESTER, NH - Patrick Kivlehan homered and went 5-for-5 with four RBI and Forrest Wall added a homer, three singles and four RBI, lifting the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to a 9-2 win over the Hartford Yard Goats, before 5,889 at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium on Memorial Day. New Hampshire, which salvaged the finale of the four-game series, snapped the fourth place Yard Goats' four-game winning streak and dropped them 1 1/2 games behind first place Trenton. It was only Hartford's fifth loss in 19 games against the Fisher Cats.

Kivlehan and Wall were a two-man wrecking crew, combining for nine of New Hampshire's 13 hits and knocking in eight of its nine runs. Wall, the former Yard Goat, staked New Hampshire (23-25) to a lead it would not relinquish with a two-run homer to right in the first inning off of Hartford starter and losing pitcher Ty Culbreth. After Hartford (28-22) got a run back in the second inning on a single by Willie Abreu, a stolen base and an RBI-double by Vance Vizcaino, the Fisher Cats added three unearned runs in the second. With two outs, Vinny Capra reached on a two-base error, followed by three straight RBI singles by Wall, Nash Night and Kivlehan, who went 11-for-16 in the series and is batting .538 against Hartford pitching this season, going 14-for-26.

Culbreth, who dropped to 3-4 on the campaign, allowed seven runs, four earned in 5 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out four. The nine runs were the most given up by Hartford since a 7-6 loss to Portland on April 29.

Bret Boswell's single and double paced Hartford's nine-hit attack. Boswell went 5-for-11 in the series.

The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Donuts Park Tuesday at 7:05 PM to face the Portland Sea Dogs, the Red Sox affiliate. RHP Rico Garcia will pitch for Hartford against LHP Kyle Hart for Portland. The game will be broadcast on News Radio 1410 AM, on 100.9 FM, in Spanish on 1120 AM and on the Internet on newsradio1410.iheart.com and on MiLB.com.

Hartford 2- 9-1New Hampshire 9-13-1

WP- Hector Perez (4-2)

LP- Ty Culbreth (3-4)

T- 2:41

A- 5,889

