Harrisburg Senators Game Information and Starting Lineup

LAST GAME

The Senators (30-19) were swept in a doubleheader Sunday evening by the Reading Fightin Phils (27-18) as Reading took game one 7-1 and game two 1-0. In game one, with the score 2-1 into the top of the seventh inning, Reading plated five runs on a pair of home runs to break the game open. In game two, Reading plated the lone run of the game in the sixth inning. The Senators managed just 1 run on 9 hits in the doubleheader.

CAPITAL BEAT

The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils play the final game of their five game series today at FNB Field. The Sens lead the season series 5-4.

The Senators have 21 games to go in the first half and their lead is down to 6.0 over Erie, and 6.5 over Akron and Altoona.

With scoring just one run in the two games last night, the Senators have scored 3 or fewer runs in 14 of their 24 games in May. They're 1-13 in the 14 games. They were 9-2 in such games in April.

The Sens pitching staff has issued the fewest walks in the league and have the second best strikeout-walk ratio in the league.

READING

They're 27-18 and tied for second in the Eastern Division, trailing Binghamton by 0.5 games.

The Fightin Phils are 11-9 at home and 16-9 on the road and are 8-2 in their past 10 games. They're 8-3 in 1R games.

Reading has eight MLB.com Top 30 prospects on their active roster.

ROSTER

Harrisburg currently has 25 active players with five players on the injured list. Of the 25 active players, 18 have spent their entire career with the Nationals.

There are 11 Double-A rookies on the roster and four players have big league experience.

Of the 12 pitchers on the active roster, 10 were either drafted or originally signed by the Nationals.

The Sens have 6 MLB.com Top 30 prospects on their active roster.

FILIBUSTERS

Their 42 home runs lead the Eastern League and they lead the league in doubles with 83.

The Sens have 21 games remaining in the first half. Of the remaining games, 10 are home and 11 away; 15 are NL and 6 are AL; and 5 are against West opponents and 16 are against the East.

The Sens are 9-15 in May. They're hitting just .225 and averaging 3.4 runs per game offensively and on the mound, they have a 4.25 ERA.

