SeaWolves Begin a Six-Game Homestand on Friday at UPMC Park

May 30, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





SEAWOLVES VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (CLEVELAND INDIANS)

FRIDAY, MAY 31 - Gates open at 6 p.m. | First pitch at 7:05 p.m.

Strike Out Cancer T-Shirt Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive a SeaWolves 25 Seasons T-Shirt on Strike Out Cancer Weekend thanks to UPMC Health Plan. The color of the tee, lavender or light purple, is worn for awareness of all cancers and to support all those who have fought cancer.

Strike Out Cancer Weekend: The SeaWolves and UPMC Health Plan will team up to host 'Strike Out Cancer Weekend.' Players will don special cancer awareness jerseys that will be auctioned off with proceeds benefitting cancer support initiatives of the Hamot Health Foundation. Fans can bid on game-worn jerseys by downloading the LiveSource app. Cancer survivors are encouraged to stop by the UPMC table on the concourse for a complimentary "Strike Out Cancer" ribbon.

BirdZerk! Appearance: The SeaWolves will welcome "America's Ballpark Prankster" BirdZerk! The whirlybird will entertain fans with his spontaneous, outrageous and cool hijinks throughout the game.

Happy Hour: Fans can enjoy $3 specials on select domestic draft beers exclusively in the Bud Light Beer Garden until the game starts.

Pre-Game Autograph Session: Before the game, fans can meet C. Wolf and a SeaWolves player in the Team Store to get an autograph thanks to Plyler Entry Systems.

Fast Play Friday: Fans 18 & older can listen for the Fast Play Friday key word to text to win great prizes courtesy of the Pennsylvania Lottery.

SATURDAY, JUNE 1 - Gates open at 6 p.m. | First pitch at 7:05 p.m.

Fireworks: Join us for spectacular post-game Zambelli fireworks set to the music of Katy Perry thanks to UPMC Health Plan.

Strike Out Cancer Weekend: The SeaWolves and UPMC Health Plan will team up to host 'Strike Out Cancer Weekend.' Players will don special cancer awareness jerseys that will be auctioned off with proceeds benefitting cancer support initiatives of the Hamot Health Foundation. Fans can bid on game-worn jerseys by downloading the LiveSource app. Cancer survivors are encouraged to stop by the UPMC table on the concourse for a complimentary "Strike Out Cancer" ribbon.

Pre-Game Autograph Session: Before the game, fans can meet C. Wolf and a SeaWolves player in the Team Store to get an autograph thanks to Plyler Entry Systems.

SUNDAY, JUNE 2 - Gates open at 12:30 p.m. | First pitch at 1:35 p.m.

Sensory Friendly Day: The Autism Society NWPA and the Epilepsy Project will provide information about support and services in the Erie community. Additionally, audio levels and crowd prompts will be reduced at the ballpark to enable guests with autism, epilepsy and sensory concerns to be more comfortable.

Kids Crew Day: Every Sunday 1:35 P.M. game is a Kids Crew Day with free admission for members. Kids Crew membership is free for fans 12 & under thanks to Giant Eagle and STAR 104.

Family Fun Day: Erie Federal Credit Union members can use their Platinum MasterCard, debit card, or show their member ID to buy a regularly priced Sunday ticket and receive a voucher for a free Smith's hot dog and fountain drink with each ticket purchased. Must be presented at time of purchase. Limit four per member.

Post-Game Catch on the Field: All fans are welcome to bring their glove and a ball to play catch in the outfield following the game.

SEAWOLVES VS. ALTOONA CURVE (PITTSBURGH PIRATES)

MONDAY, JUNE 3 - Gates open at 6 p.m. | First pitch at 7:05 p.m.

Buck Night: Fans can enjoy Smith's hot dogs, popcorn, 12 oz Pepsi fountain drinks and select domestic draft beers for just $1 each thanks to Budweiser and Rocket 105.

Hello Summer! Tailgate Party: Buck Night starts early with the Hello Summer! Tailgate Party presented by John V. Shultz. Enjoy Smith's hot dogs and select domestic draft beers for just $1 each on the UPMC Park plaza beginning at 5 p.m. Stop by early to enjoy tailgating games and for the chance to win prizes courtesy of John V. Shultz and the SeaWolves.

TUESDAY, JUNE 4 - Gates open at 9:30 a.m. | First pitch at 10:35 a.m.

UPMC Health Plan Education Day: Each Education Day game gives students the opportunity to learn using special activities and baseball-related lesson plans. Schools are eligible to purchase specially priced tickets which include lunch. Education Days are perfect for field trips, but they are also a great opportunity to catch a weekday matinee with clients or co-workers.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5 - Gates open at 9:30 a.m. | First pitch at 10:35 a.m.

UPMC Health Plan Education Day: Each Education Day game gives students the opportunity to learn using special activities and baseball-related lesson plans. Schools are eligible to purchase specially priced tickets which include lunch. Education Days are perfect for field trips, but they are also a great opportunity to catch a weekday matinee with clients or co-workers.

AAA Member Wednesday: AAA members can present their card to save $2 off any regularly priced ticket to this game.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.