Mapes Leads the Sens to 5-1 Win

May 30, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release





The Senators (34-19) scored early and hung on to beat New Hampshire (23-28) Thursday afternoon 5-1 in front of 5,098 fans at FNB Field. Harrisburg scored a run in the first and two more in the second for a 3-0 lead. Meanwhile, New Hampshire had six baserunners in the first three frames but didn't score due to double plays in each inning. The win completed the sweep of the Fisher Cats in the three-game series. The Senators have now won four straight and went 5-3 on their eight-game homestand.

Turning Point

With the Senators leading 3-0 in the top of the third inning, New Hampshire loaded the bases with one out. Tyler Mapes then induced Alberto Mineo to bounce into a rare 3-6-1 double play to end the threat. New Hampshire pressured in every inning but never had two runners on against Mapes again.

On Capitol Hill

Tyler Mapes earned his third win on the year by going six innings and scattering eight hits but allowing no runs. Tyler was helped greatly by inducing double play groundballs in each of the first three innings.

Jonny Venters made his Sens debut and pitched a scoreless seventh.

Trevor Rosenthal pitched an inning continuing his rehab with the Senators. He hit two batters and allowed two hits but only allowed one run.

Aaron Barrett pitched the ninth inning and pitched around a leadoff single.

With the Gavel

Luis Garcia had two hits, an RBI and scored two runs to spark the Senators from the leadoff spot.

Luis Sardinas, batting second, also had two hits and scored a run.

Jose Marmolejos had an RBI single as did Tyler Goeddel.

Filibusters

After losing eight of nine, the Sens have won four straight games.

The three-game sweep is the fifth time this season the Sens have swept a series.

After going 21-4 in April, Harrisburg is now 13-15 in May with two games left.

Harrisburg has 17 games left in the first half and they hold a 6.5 game lead over second place Akron.

The Sens turned a season-high three double plays in the game.

On Deck

The Senators begin a three-game series Friday night at ARM & HAMMER Park in Trenton at 7:00 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:50 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.