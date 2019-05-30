Nevin Delivers as Goats Bite Dogs in Extras

HARTFORD - Tyler Nevin's single to left-center scored Brian Serven from third to lift the Hartford Yard Goats to a 3-2 win in 11 innings over the Portland Sea Dogs Thursday at Dunkin' Donuts Park. The game was played before 6,850, the 13th home sellout and fourth capacity crowd this season, bringing Hartford's season attendance to 134,294. The victory gave the Yard Goats a sweep of the abbreviated two-game series and moved them a season-high eight games over .500 at 30-22. Hartford has won eight of its last 10 series and improved to 8-3 on the season against the Red Sox affiliate.

With Serven at second base to start the inning, Manny Melendez reached first on a bunt single off of lefty Domenic LoBrutto, moving Serven to third. Nevin followed with his game-winning hit, his second hit of the day. He also scored a run, to lead the Hartford attack.

The game was scoreless for six innings, but Portland scored two runs off of Hartford starter Ashton Goudeau in the seventh on an RBI-double by Bobby Dalbec and Joey Curletta's sacrifice fly. Goudeau permitted two runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings. He tied his season high in strike outs with nine and did not walk a batter.

Hartford, which managed just one hit in six innings against Sea Dogs starter Denyi Reyes tied it against reliever Brian Johnson on a rehabilitation assignment from the Boston Red Sox. Colton Welker's RBI-double scored Nevin in the seventh inning and doubles by Brett Boswell and Melendez off the southpaw in the eighth tied the game.

Heath Holder the last of six pitchers registered the victory, pitching a 1-2-3 11th inning, as Hartford pitching struck out 18 Portland batters, a single-game record, one game after Yard Goats' pitchers whiffed 17 Portland batters in a nine-inning game.

Nevin and Melendez each had two hits and an RBI to lead Hartford. Dalbec's run-scoring double and run scored topped Portland (16-34).

Hartford travels to Bowie, MD for a three-game series, starting Friday at 7:05 PM. LHP Jack Wynkoop pitches for Hartford against RHP Hunter Harvey of Bowie. The game will be broadcast on News Radio 1410AM, on 100.9 FM and on the Internet on newsradio1410.iheart.com and on MiLB.com. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Donuts Park on Tuesday, June 4 at 7:05 PM to face the Yankees' affiliate, the Trenton Thunde,r in a three-game series. That will be followed by the Mets' affiliate, Binghamton, for a weekend series beginning on June 7 at 7:05 PM.

Portland 2-6-0Hartford 3-7-1

WP- Heath Holder (3-1)

LP- Domenic LoBrutto (0-2)

T- 2:43

A- 6,850

