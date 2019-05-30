Hartford Walks It off in 11 Innings

May 30, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





Hartford, Conn. - Tyler Nevin delivered a walk-off RBI single in the 11th inning, giving the Hartford Yard Goats (30-22) a 3-2 win over the Portland Sea Dogs (16-34) on Thursday morning at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Hartford sweeps the abbreviated two-game series, and have won eight of 11 from Portland.

Heath Holder (3-1) pitched a scoreless 11th to earn the win. Dominic LoBrutto (0-2) faced two batters and took the loss for Portland.

Denyi Reyes (ND) was outstanding in the start for Portland, retiring the first 11 batters before a walk in the fourth. Reyes had retired 18 straight batters over two starts. The righty worked six scoreless on just one hit, two walks, and seven strikeouts.

The Sea Dogs took a 2-0 lead against right-hander Ashton Goudeau (ND) in the seventh. Brett Netzer led off with a double and scored on the double by Bobby Dalbec. Later in the inning, Joey Curletta delivered a sacrifice fly.

Brian Johnson (MLB Rehab) took over the seventh and allowed run-scoring doubles to Colton Welker and Manny Melendez in his two innings of work. Johnson gave up four hits, two runs, and one walk.

Matthew Gorst pitched two scoreless frames and fanned two in relief of Johnson. Hartford fanned 18 batters and 35 in the series.

Portland continues their road trip on Friday at 7:05 PM against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets affiliate) from NYSEG Stadium. RHP Tanner Houck (4-4, 5.08) makes his 10th start of the season. Binghamton sends LHP Anthony Kay (6-2, 1.28) to the hill. Radio coverage on the WPEI U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network begins at 6:50 PM with Mike Antonellis. The game is available on the tune-in app and MiLB.TV.

Tickets for Portland's next homestand from June 4-9 are available at 207-879-9500 or seadogs.com. Book your nine inning vacation today!

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.