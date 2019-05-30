Ducks Sweep Baysox, 9-5

BOWIE, Md. - The Akron RubberDucks scored in four straight innings to complete a 9-5 win and a series sweep of the Bowie Baysox in front of 4,249 at Prince George's Stadium Thursday afternoon.

Jorma Rodriguez singled in the first run of the game in the top of the second inning, but Bowie responded with a two-out RBI single of their own in the bottom half of the frame. Jesse Valentin roped a run-scoring hit past first base to plate Brett Cumberland, who doubled to start the rally.

After Wilson Garcia doubled in the go-ahead run in the third inning, Akron (27-25) tacked on two more runs in the sixth inning, completing the day for Baysox starter Marcos Molina. The righty allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings, marking the seventh time in 10 games that Molina has allowed three runs or fewer.

Bowie (19-33) mounted a late rally in the ninth inning, scoring four runs to cut the deficit in half. Preston Palmeiro lined a double past center fielder Ka'ai Tom to score Cumberland, who led off with a walk. With two outs and a 3-2 count, Ryan McKenna smoked a three-run home run to the left field scoreboard. Palmeiro and Chris Clare scored on the fourth home run of the season for the outfielder.

The Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, make their first trip to Maryland this season for a three-game weekend series. RHP Hunter Harvey (2-3, 5.82) kicks off the series for the Baysox against Goat LHP Jack Wynkoop (3-5, 3.47).

Friday night is the Scouts BSA Camp Out, with registered scouts and their families able to spend the night on the Prince George's Stadium outfield grass after the game.

