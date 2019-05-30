Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #48 Rumble Ponies (29-18) at Richmond Flying Squirrels (17-31) - 6:35PM

May 30, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





Binghamton Rumble Ponies

(29-18), 1st Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

Richmond flying squirrels

(17-31), 6th Western Division

(San Francisco Giants)

Thursday May 30, 2019 - 6:35PM

The Diamond- Richmond, VA

RHP Mickey Jannis (2-2, 3.93 ERA) vs. RHP Conor Menez (3-2, 2.40 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TONIGHT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies go for the sweep of the Richmond Flying Squirrels tonight at The Diamond. The Ponies have been down to their final strike in the first two games of the series, and have come back to pull out come from behind 2-1 and 9-5 wins in ten innings.

COMEBACK KIDS - Part Two! : Down to their final strike for a second straight night...it was Jason Krizan at the plate once more. Again, Krizan came through, this time with second and third...he hit a two-run single that evened the game at four. Monday night , the Ponies were down 1-0 in the ninth when Krizan hit an RBI single that scored Will Toffey from second.

THRIVING IN EXTRAS: For a second straight night, the Ponies pulled out a win in ten innings. Monday night Andres Giminez had the go-ahead single in the 10th in the Ponies 2-1 win, Wednesday night the Ponies scored 5 in the frame highlighted by Barrett Barnes go-ahead RBI Single and Mike Paez 2-run double. The 5-run inning capped off nine unanswered runs for the Ponies. Binghamton is now 5-1 in extra-inning contests in 2019.

BULLPEN AIDS THE COMEBACK: Down 4-0 after 5...the Ponies bullpen shutdown the Flying Squirrels from the 5th through 9th innings. In total, Ponies relievers through five and a third innings, allowing one run, one hit, one walk, and five strikeouts.

SANCHEZ GOES YARD:: Ali Sanchez blasted a two-run homer in the sixth inning of Wednesday night's game to put the Ponies on the board. It's Sanchez first homer of the year coming in one of the toughest places to hit one out in the league. Sanchez finished 2-4, with 2 RBI and 2 runs scored, as he also began the Ponies ninth inning rally with a single to right.

KRIZAN ON A TEAR: Jason Krizan is hitting .314 over his last ten games with four homers and 15 RBI. Prior to that (4/4 - 5/14) Krizan was hitting .119 with0 homers and 4 RBI.

HITTING STREAKS EXTENDED: Both Sam Haggerty and Andres Giminez extended their hitting streaks to seven games last night.

RALLYING LATE: Wednesday night's victory was just the third time the Ponies had come back when trailing after 8 innings (3-10), and only their fourth time when losing after 7 (4-10). They have now accomplished that feat on back-to-back nights.

NOT AWAY FOR TOO LONG!: The Rumble Ponies conclude their 3-game series with the Flying Squirrels tomorrow night at the Diamond, with first pitch at 6:35. They then return home on Friday for a 4-game series over three days against the Portland Sea Dogs.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.