Harrisburg Senators Game Notes & Starting Lineup vs. New Hampshire

Harrisburg Senators (33-19) vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats (23-27)

RH Tyler Mapes (2-2, 4.72) vs. RH Nate Pearson (0-0, 2.08)

Game 53 -Thursday, May 30 @ 10:30 a.m. - FNB Field

Luis Garcia, SS

Luis Sardinas, 2B

Austin Davidson, 1B

Tres Barrera, C

Jose Marmolejos, DH

Ian Sagdal, 3B

Hunter Jones, CF

Rhett Wiseman, LF

Tyler Goeddel, RF

Tyler Mapes, SP

LAST GAME

The Senators (33-19) rallied to beat New Hampshire (23-27) 5-4 Wednesday night at FNB Field. The game was delayed 1:39 minutes which led to a late night. New Hampshire nearly made quick work of the late night, scoring two in the second and one more in the third for a 3-1 lead. But the Sens rallied, scoring a run in the fifth, two in the sixth and one more in the seventh then hung on in the ninth for the win. Ian Sagdal had three hits, Tres Barrera homered, and Taylor Guilbeau won his first AA game.

CAPITAL BEAT

The Senators and New Hampshire Fisher Cats play game three of their three-game series this morning at FNB Field. This is the first of two meetings between the two teams. They play against one another in July in Manchester.

This is the fifth and final morning game of the season for the Senators. They're 2-2 in their four previous morning games.

The Senators have 18 games to go in the first half and their lead is 6.5 games over Akron, 7.0 games over Erie and 9.0 games over Altoona.

The Sens pitching staff has issued the fewest walks in the league (129) and have the second best strikeout-walk ratio in the league.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

They're 23-27 and in fifth place in the Eastern Division, trailing Trenton and Binghamton by 7.5 games.

The Fisher Cats are 4-6 in their last ten games. They're 14-12 at home and 9-15 on the road.

New Hampshire is 12-14 in May. They're hitting .255 as a team and their ERA is 3.26.

New Hampshire has seven MLB.com Top 30 prospects on their active roster. They're led by RH Nate Pearson who is ranked #3 in the Blue Jays organization and #57 overall.

FILIBUSTERS

The Sens have 18 games remaining in the first half. Of the remaining games, 7 are home and 11 away; 14 are NL and 4 are AL; and 5 are against West opponents and 13 are against the East.

The Sens are 12-15 in May. They're hitting just .226 and averaging 3.6 runs per game offensively and on the mound, they have a 4.22 ERA.

Ian Sagdal has driven in 10 runs on the homestand and now has 29 on the season, good for 9th place in the Eastern League. Sagdal is also second in the league in doubles with 15.

Harrisburg leads the Eastern League with 45 home runs

As a team, the Senators are second in slugging % in the league (Trenton leads).

