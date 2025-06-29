Seattle Storm vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 29, 2025

June 29, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Golden State Valkyries defeat the Seattle Storm 84-57 to move to 9-7 on the season

Tiffany Hayes led the charge dropping 21 PTS, 4 AST, & 3 3PM. Veronica Burton added in 15 PTS, 5 REB, & 5 AST of her own!

