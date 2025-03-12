Seattle Sounder's All-Time Leading Goalscorer Jordan Morris!

March 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Jordan Morris is the all-time leading goalscorer in Seattle Sounders FC history.

Morris' 77th-minute strike in the 03/08/2024 5-2 win over LAFC marked his 87th as a Sounder across all competitions, passing longtime teammate and fellow club legend Raúl Ruidíaz (86).

