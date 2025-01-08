Seattle Reign FC Signs UNC Forward Maddie Dahlien

January 8, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SEATTLE, WA. - Seattle Reign FC today announced that the club has signed UNC forward Maddie Dahlien to a three-year contract through the 2027 NWSL season.

"We're proud to bring recent NCAA Champion Maddie Dahlien to the Reign," said Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "Maddie's relentless work ethic, competitive spirit and growth mindset align perfectly with the values of our club. Her speed and tenacity make her a dynamic threat in attack, while her ability to press defensively adds another dimension to her game. Maddie's ambition and determination are inspiring, and we're excited for our fans to follow her journey with the Reign."

Dahlien, 20, spent three years at the University of North Carolina, where she recorded seven goals and 13 assists across 65 matches. This past season, she led UNC with seven assists to help the Tar Heels win the national championship in 2024.

Throughout her collegiate career, the accomplished attacker was named to the All-ACC Third Team (2024), ACC All-Tournament Team (2024), ACC All-Freshman Team (2022) and ACC All-Academic Team (2022, 2023).

"I'm thrilled to be joining Seattle Reign! It's a club with a rich history of talented players and success," said Dahlien. "I can't wait to get to Seattle, begin my professional career and contribute to the team in any way I can."

On the international stage, the Minnesota native was named to the 2025 USWNT Futures Camp today. Most recently, she earned a bronze medal with the U.S. U-20 Women's Youth National Team at the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, alongside Reign teammates Emeri Adames and Jordyn Bugg. She played in all seven matches, scoring two goals in group stage play and forcing the game-winning own goal against the Netherlands in the bronze-medal match.

In 2023, she was selected to the U.S. U-20 Women's Youth National Team and helped the Americans qualify for the 2024 U-20 World Cup at the U-20 Concacaf Championships. She appeared in four games, recording a hat trick in her first-ever international match.

Prior to her career at UNC, the forward was named the 2021-22 Minneapolis Star Tribune Female Athlete of the Year. For her achievements on the soccer field, she was selected as the 2021 Minneapolis Star Tribune Girls' Soccer Metro Player of the Year and voted Minnesota Ms. Soccer, in addition to making the United Soccer Coaches All-America Team and all-state first team three times. She concluded her prep soccer career with 92 goals and 43 assists.

