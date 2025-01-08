Four Seattle Reign FC Players Called into USA Futures Camp

January 8, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SEATTLE, WA. - U.S. Women's National Team head coach Emma Hayes has named 24 players to the 2025 Futures Camp which will feature up-and-coming USWNT prospects. The training camp, which takes place from January 14-21 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, will feature four Seattle Reign FC players - defenders Jordyn Bugg and Emily Mason, as well as midfielder Ainsley McCammon and forward Maddie Dahlien.

The Futures roster features 16 professional players - 15 from the NWSL and one from the USL Super League - with 12 who played college soccer last season. Players with six different birth years - 2002 through 2007 - are featured on the roster.

Bugg is one of ten players on the roster that were a part of the USA's bronze medal-winning team at the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup and also played in the 2023 Pan American Games, gaining valuable experience against senior National Teams. The USA won the bronze medal at that tournament.

McCammon is the lone player on the roster to play for the USA at the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in the Dominican Republic where the USA also finished third. She was born in 2007 and is the youngest player on the roster. The midfielder was a co-captain and played every minute of the tournament while scoring once, that goal coming in the 3-0 victory over England in the Third-Place Match.

Mason, who signed with the Reign earlier today, has won a gold medal with the U.S. Youth National Team at the Sud Ladies Cup in 2022 and the Concacaf Women's U-20 Championship in 2022 and 2020. During the 2022 competition, Mason started five of seven games, scoring three goals and adding an assist. She was named to the Concacaf U-20 Championship Best XI for her efforts to help the defense record seven straight shutouts during its run to the title.

Dahlien, also signed earlier today, earned a bronze medal with the U.S. U-20 Women's Youth National Team at the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup. She played in all seven matches, scoring two goals in group stage play and forcing the game-winning own goal against the Netherlands in the bronze-medal match.

U.S. Roster by Position - 2025 Futures Camp

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jordan Brown (Georgia; Las Vegas, Nev.), Mia Justus (Utah Royals; Lakewood, Ohio), Neeku Purcell (Brooklyn FC; Seattle, Wash.)

DEFENDERS (7): Jordyn Bugg (Seattle Reign FC; El Cajon, Calif.), Heather Gilchrist (Florida State; Boulder, Colo.), Savy King (Bay FC; West Hills, Calif.), Emily Mason (Seattle Reign FC; Flemington, N.J.), Makenna Morris (Washington Spirit; Germantown, Md.), Lilly Reale (NJ/NY Gotham FC; Hingham, Mass.), Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC; Studio City, Calif.)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Taylor Huff (Florida State; Mansfield, Ohio), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current; Bethlehem, N.Y.), Riley Jackson (North Carolina Courage; Roswell, Ga.), Ainsley McCammon (Seattle Reign FC; Bedford, Texas), Yuna McCormack (Florida State; Mill Valley, Calif.), Lexi Missimo (Texas; Southlake, Texas)

FORWARDS (8): Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current; Clarkston, Mich.), Maddie Dahlien (Seattle Reign FC; Edina, Minn.), Jordynn Dudley (Florida State; Milton, Ga.), Kate Faasse (UNC; Phoenix, Ariz.), Jameese Joseph (Chicago Stars; Beltsville, Md.), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash; Jacksonville, Fla.), Pietra Tordin (Princeton; Miami, Fla.), Reilyn Turner (Portland Thorns FC; Aliso Viejo, Calif.)

