NC Courage Extends Goalkeeper Marisa Bova Through 2027

January 8, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage goalkeeper Marisa Bova

(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Lewis Gettier)

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage have signed goalkeeper Marisa Bova to a contract extension through the 2027 NWSL season, the club announced Wednesday. Bova was already under contract for 2025, but the new deal keeps the Wisconsin native in Courage Country for the next three seasons.

"We are excited to have Mo extend her time with us. She is an integral part of our culture and team who strives for excellence on a daily basis. Her growth under Nathan, shown in her performances last season, has been tremendous and her future continues to get brighter. Mo has grown into an absolute pro and is someone who has earned this extension. We can't thank her enough for her trust and faith in us to want to stay with the club. We look forward to what's ahead for Mo here in Courage country," said Head Coach Sean Nahas.

"I couldn't be more excited and grateful to extend my time with the Courage. There is nowhere I'd rather be than alongside these players, coaches and staff. The culture this club has built is truly special and the competitive training environment pushes me to get better every day. I'm thankful for the opportunity to keep challenging myself alongside this talented group," said Bova.

Bova made her professional debut with the Courage during the 2024 NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup, shining in the team's penalty kick shootout wins over the Orlando Pride and Racing Louisville with a trio of shootout saves. Bova started all four matches of the competition, making eight saves and keeping one clean sheet, while completing 90% of her passes.

The Courage selected Bova with the 45th pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft after a standout career with Purdue. Across three seasons as the Boilermakers' starting keeper, Bova finished her career ranking second in program history in goals-against average (0.91), shutouts (21), save percentage (80.7) and single-season wins (15). The Hartland, Wisconsin native earned All-Big Ten Second Team honors as a senior in 2021.

