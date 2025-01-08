Angel City Football Club Defender Gisele Thompson Invited to the 2025 Futures Camp in Los Angeles

January 8, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) defender Gisele Thompson has been invited to the upcoming 2025 Futures training camp in Los Angeles, which is composed of 24 up-and-coming US Women's National Team prospects selected by Head Coach Emma Hayes, and will be held concurrently with the USWNT training camp.

Thompson joins the Futures camp after helping the US bring home bronze medals at both the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup and the 2023 Pan American Games. She is also the only player on the roster who has seen training time with the senior USWNT, which she participated in during the team's June training camp last year.

Since joining ACFC in January 2024, Thompson has appeared in 16 NWSL matches in all competitions, tallying 925 minutes on the pitch. She made her NWSL debut on March 17, 2024 in a home match against NorCal rival Bay FC and earned her first NWSL assist on October 20, 2024 in a draw against Utah Royals FC.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.