Two Kansas City Current Players Named to 2025 U.S. Women's National Team Futures Camp

January 8, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - Kansas City Current forward Michelle Cooper and midfielder Claire Hutton have been selected to participate in the 2025 U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) Futures Camp by head coach Emma Hayes. 24 total players have been named to the training camp, which will be held Jan. 14- 21 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., and is being held concurrently with the USWNT training camp.

The 24-player Futures Camp features up-and-coming national team prospects who are all age-eligible for the U.S. Under-23 Women's National Team. A pair of the NWSL's next generation of stars, Hutton and Cooper are two of 13 NWSL players receiving January's Youth National Team call-up.

Hutton, a finalist for U.S. Soccer's Young Female Player of the Year Award, played a pivotal role for the U.S. Under-20 Women's National Team at last summer's U-20 World Cup. She started five games as one of the youngest players on the roster and helped the team secure a Bronze medal in the tournament. Hutton started 19 of 22 matches for the Current last season and was a finalist for NWSL Rookie of the Year. Additionally, Hutton played the most minutes of any of the NWSL rookies in this camp, logging 1,827 in 24 matches for the Current last season.

Cooper, who captained the U.S. U-20 Women's National Team at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, made 17 total starts and 23 total appearances in NWSL regular season and postseason play in 2024. Cooper is the only player on the Futures Camp roster who has played multiple NWSL seasons.

Hayes and her U.S. National Team coaching staff, along with all of the USA's Youth National Team head coaches, will come together to run the training sessions at the Futures Camp.

U.S. Roster by Position - 2025 Futures Camp

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jordan Brown (Georgia; Las Vegas, Nev.), Mia Justus (Utah Royals; Lakewood, Ohio), Neeku Purcell (Brooklyn FC; Seattle, Wash.)

DEFENDERS (7): Jordyn Bugg (Seattle Reign FC; El Cajon, Calif.), Heather Gilchrist (Florida State; Boulder, Colo.), Savy King (Bay FC; West Hills, Calif.), Emily Mason (Rutgers; Flemington, N.J.), Makenna Morris (Washington Spirit; Germantown, Md.), Lilly Reale (NJ/NY Gotham FC; Hingham, Mass.), Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC; Studio City, Calif.)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Taylor Huff (Florida State; Mansfield, Ohio), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current; Bethlehem, N.Y.), Riley Jackson (North Carolina Courage; Roswell, Ga.), Ainsley McCammon (Seattle Reign FC; Bedford, Texas), Yuna McCormack (Florida State; Mill Valley, Calif.), Lexi Missimo (Texas; Southlake, Texas)

FORWARDS (8): Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current; Clarkston, Mich.), Maddie Dahlien (UNC; Edina, Minn.), Jordynn Dudley (Florida State; Milton, Ga.), Kate Faasse (UNC; Phoenix, Ariz.), Jameese Joseph (Chicago Stars; Beltsville, Md.), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash; Jacksonville, Fla.), Pietra Tordin (Princeton; Miami, Fla.), Reilyn Turner (Portland Thorns FC; Aliso Viejo, Calif.)

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.