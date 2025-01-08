Bay FC Defender Savy King to Participate in U.S. Soccer Futures Camp

January 8, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







San Jose, Calif. - U.S. Soccer announced today that Bay FC defender Savy King has been selected to participate in the U.S. Soccer Futures Camp taking place January 14-21 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. King is one of 24 players selected to participate at the camp, running concurrently with the U.S. Women's National Team January training camp.

King's invitation is her first to a national team program since last August, when she helped the United States secure third place at the FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup in Colombia. At the tournament, King appeared in each of her squad's seven matches, tallying 700 minutes - good for third on the squad. King represented the United States U-17 and U-20 squads prior to starting her professional career. In 2023, she captained the U-20 squad at the 2023 Concacaf Women's U-20 Championship on her way to being named a finalist for the federation's Young Female Player of the Year honor. She represented the U-17s as they won the title at the 2022 Concacaf Women's U-17 Championship and reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup.

King joined Bay FC as the second overall pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft, joining its inaugural roster after featuring in college at the University of North Carolina. In her rookie campaign, King logged over 1,100 minutes in 18 league games and recorded two assists.

Season tickets for Bay FC's 2025 season at PayPal Park in San Jose are now available for purchase atbayfc.com. Fans can also follow@wearebayfcon social channels for more exciting announcements to come.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.