Portland Thorns Sign U-20 USYNT Forward Pietra Tordin

January 8, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC have signed U-20 United States Youth National Team and Princeton University forward Pietra Tordin through the 2026 season with a player option for the 2027 season.

"We are thrilled to welcome Pietra to Portland, she is an exciting young talent who has excelled at both the youth national team level and collegiately with Princeton," Head Coach Rob Gale said. "We are looking forward to helping her continue to grow and develop and thrive at the professional level."

This past summer, Tordin rose to international prominence with her dominant performance for the United States at the U-20 FIFA Women's World Cup. Tordin emerged as one of the top scorers at the tournament, netting four goals for her country, the most by any American at the tournament since 2012. The young forward started in five of the team's six matches, helping the United States earn Bronze, their highest finish at the tournament since 2012. Today, Tordin was named to the first-ever US Soccer Futures Camp, joining Thorns forward Reilyn Turner.

In three years at Princeton University, Tordin scored 30 goals and tallied 11 assists in just 45 matches, nearly averaging a goal contribution every game played. This year Tordin earned the 2024 Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year for her 10 goals in 10 games. Tordin was previously named the 2022 Ivy League Rookie of the Year and has earned spots on the First Team All-Ivy for the past two seasons.

With her signing, Tordin becomes the sixth-all time former Princeton Tiger to play in the National Women's Soccer League, one of only three actively playing.

