Kansas City Current Signs Trio of Collegiate Stars

January 8, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current continue to build the roster for the upcoming 2025 season as today the club has signed three players from the collegiate ranks. NCAA National Champion and 2024 NCAA College Cup Most Outstanding Defensive Player Clare Gagne, Duke and U.S. U-17 World Cup forward Mary Long and U.S. U-17 World Cup defender Katie Scott, who played collegiately at Penn State, have signed through the 2025 season.

"All three of these players have tremendous potential and have proven themselves to be incredible players," said sporting director and head coach Vlatko Andonovski. "Clare, Mary and Katie will be able to step up the team's internal competition and we look forward to seeing how they will develop and grow here in Kansas City."

"We are excited to sign this talented group of athletes," said General Manager Caitlin Carducci, "These players could go anywhere in the world to compete, but they believe the Current provides the best opportunities to develop with the top resources and facilities available to help a player perform at an elite level. We know that they can help elevate the team's performance."

Clare Gagne, a native of Orono, Minnesota, started her collegiate career with Brown University. She started 23 games and made 29 appearances for the Bears. Her senior season saw her post a 9-1-2 record as she led her team to the third consecutive Ivy League conference title. After transferring to the University of North Carolina she became the club's immediate first choice goalkeeper, starting all 27 games for the Tar Heels, including all six games in the NCAA tournament. She was named to the All-Tournament Team and named The Most Outstanding Defensive Player as she kept clean sheets in five of the six matches.

"I am beyond excited to be joining the Current for the 2025 season," said Gagne. "I am so grateful for the opportunity to learn and grow in this world-class environment, surrounded by so many talented individuals and wonderful fans. I can't wait to contribute to the KC community this season and do all I can for this team on and off the field."

Mary Long has spent much of the last two seasons training with the Current's first team. From Mission Hills, Kan. Long played in all six matches for the U.S. at the 2024 U-17 World Cup, starting in five, and scoring a goal against South Korea in the Group Stage while adding an assist against Colombia. In addition to helping lead the U.S. to a bronze medal finish, in 2024, Long had eight overall caps with three goals and two assists for the U.S. She played the 2024 collegiate season for Duke University, helping the team to the 2024 ACC Conference Championship and a semifinal appearance in the NCAA College Cup. Although Long missed most of the month of October due to the World Cup, she appeared in every match she was available (15) and scored three goals and an assist.

"This is the moment I've dreamed of for as long as I can remember," said Long. "I am so grateful to Vlatko and the rest of the staff for believing in me over the last few years. The Current holds a special place in my heart and I can't wait to represent my hometown as we pursue Championships."

Katie Scott first hit the international circuit with the U.S. U-15 National Team, leading the team to the 2022 Concacaf U-15 Championship. Scott was also a member of the U.S. 2024 U-17 Concacaf Championship team, and the U.S. 2024 U-17 Bronze Medal FIFA World Cup team. Hailing from Fairview, Pennsylvania, she chose to join Penn State for college. She played 11 games for the Nittany Lions after returning from the World Cup and started all four matches for her team in the NCAA College Cup, adding two goals along the way.

"Signing with Kansas City Current is more than just joining a team - it's becoming part of a culture built on excellence, high standards, and trust," said Scott. "I am honored to contribute to a mindset that values growth, unity, and making a difference on and off the field. Beyond blessed and excited to be a part of this organization!"

Kansas City is now represented throughout the U.S. Youth National Team system with players from the U-17 (Long, Alex Pfeiffer, Scott) U-20 (Claire Hutton) and U-23 (Michelle Cooper) programs. The Current are reinforcing the club's commitment to developing the best young talent in the world as the club looks to build on an NWSL semifinal appearance 2024.

The Kansas City Current now have 24 players under contract as the club prepares for the 2025 season. The team will open preseason training in mid-January with the 2025 NWSL season expected to begin in mid-March.

