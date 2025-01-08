Houston Dash Defender Avery Patterson Named to 2025 Futures Camp with U.S. Soccer

January 8, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dash defender Avery Patterson was named to the roster for the 2025 Futures Camp, which features up-and-coming U.S. Women's National Team prospects. The Futures Camp will take place next week from Jan. 14-21 in Carson, Calif and held concurrently with the senior USWNT training camp.

Patterson signed a three-year contract extension last month following a breakout rookie season where she was named the team's Newcomer of the Year. The 22-year-old led the team with 28 appearances across all competitions. She tallied two assists last season and scored her first professional goal on Nov. 2 at Shell Energy Stadium against Bay FC.

The Jacksonville, Florida native was drafted with Houston's first pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft last January. She played four years for the University of North Carolina Tar Heels and finished with 72 appearances. She scored 27 goals and tallied 23 assists at the collegiate level and was named to the All-ACC First Team in her senior season.

At the international level, Patterson has represented the United States at the U-14 to U-23 levels.

