Houston Dash Defender Avery Patterson Named to 2025 Futures Camp with U.S. Soccer
January 8, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dash defender Avery Patterson was named to the roster for the 2025 Futures Camp, which features up-and-coming U.S. Women's National Team prospects. The Futures Camp will take place next week from Jan. 14-21 in Carson, Calif and held concurrently with the senior USWNT training camp.
Patterson signed a three-year contract extension last month following a breakout rookie season where she was named the team's Newcomer of the Year. The 22-year-old led the team with 28 appearances across all competitions. She tallied two assists last season and scored her first professional goal on Nov. 2 at Shell Energy Stadium against Bay FC.
The Jacksonville, Florida native was drafted with Houston's first pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft last January. She played four years for the University of North Carolina Tar Heels and finished with 72 appearances. She scored 27 goals and tallied 23 assists at the collegiate level and was named to the All-ACC First Team in her senior season.
At the international level, Patterson has represented the United States at the U-14 to U-23 levels.
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 8, 2025
- Houston Dash Defender Avery Patterson Named to 2025 Futures Camp with U.S. Soccer - Houston Dash
- Angel City Football Club Defender Gisele Thompson Invited to the 2025 Futures Camp in Los Angeles - Angel City FC
- Two Kansas City Current Players Named to 2025 U.S. Women's National Team Futures Camp - Kansas City Current
- Bay FC Defender Savy King to Participate in U.S. Soccer Futures Camp - Bay FC
- URFC Goalkeeper Mia Justus Named to 2025 Futures Camp - Utah Royals FC
- Kansas City Current Signs Trio of Collegiate Stars - Kansas City Current
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dash Stories
- Houston Dash Defender Avery Patterson Named to 2025 Futures Camp with U.S. Soccer
- Houston Dash Announces Fabrice Gautrat as Head Coach
- Houston Dash Acquire Two-Time NWSL Champion Yazmeen Ryan from NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Houston Dash Announce Two New Contracts
- Houston Dash to Compete at the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational