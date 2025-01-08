URFC Goalkeeper Mia Justus Named to 2025 Futures Camp

January 8, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah and CHICAGO, Illinois - Utah Royals FC goalkeeper Mia Justus has been named by U.S. Women's National Team head coach Emma Hayes to the 2025 Futures Camp which will feature up-and-coming USWNT prospects. The training camp will take place from January 14-21 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. and is being held concurrently with the USWNT training camp running at the same time.

The roster features 14 professional players - 13 from the NWSL and one from the USL Super League - with 12 who played college soccer last season, including two players from the University of North Carolina's 2024 NCAA title team, forwards Maddie Dahlien and 2024 MAC Hermann Trophy winner Kate Faasse. Goalkeeper Mia Justus (Utah Royals) and defender Lilly Reale (NJ/NY Gotham FC) have recently signed with NWSL clubs to play their rookie years in 2025.

Justus joined the Royals after leading the University of Texas to back-to-back conference titles, one Big 12 and one Southeastern Conference. She recorded 102 saves in her final year, and set the program's single season clean sheet record in 2024. Justus made two starts for the United States during the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica.

The roster features players from six different birth years - 2002 through 2007 - with all the players currently age-eligible for the USA's Under-23 Women's National Team. Fifteen of the players have represented the USA in the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, 10 of them at the 2024 edition in Colombia in which the USA finished third and five at the 2022 tournament which was held in Costa Rica. One player, midfielder Ainsley McCammon, played for the USA at the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in the Dominican Republic where the USA also finished third. She was born in 2007 and is the youngest player on the roster.

Hayes and her U.S. National Team coaching staff, along with all of the USA's Youth National Team head coaches, will come together to run the training sessions at the Futures Camp.

U.S. Roster by Position - 2025 Futures Camp

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jordan Brown (Georgia; Las Vegas, Nev.), Mia Justus (Utah Royals; Lakewood, Ohio), Neeku Purcell (Brooklyn FC; Seattle, Wash.)

DEFENDERS (7): Jordyn Bugg (Seattle Reign FC; El Cajon, Calif.), Heather Gilchrist (Florida State; Boulder, Colo.), Savy King (Bay FC; West Hills, Calif.), Emily Mason (Rutgers; Flemington, N.J.), Makenna Morris (Washington Spirit; Germantown, Md.), Lilly Reale (NJ/NY Gotham FC; Hingham, Mass.), Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC; Studio City, Calif.)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Taylor Huff (Florida State; Mansfield, Ohio), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current; Bethlehem, N.Y.), Riley Jackson (North Carolina Courage; Roswell, Ga.), Ainsley McCammon (Seattle Reign FC; Bedford, Texas), Yuna McCormack (Florida State; Mill Valley, Calif.), Lexi Missimo (Texas; Southlake, Texas)

FORWARDS (8): Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current; Clarkston, Mich.), Maddie Dahlien (UNC; Edina, Minn.), Jordynn Dudley (Florida State; Milton, Ga.), Kate Faasse (UNC; Phoenix, Ariz.), Jameese Joseph (Chicago Stars; Beltsville, Md.), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash; Jacksonville, Fla.), Pietra Tordin (Princeton; Miami, Fla.), Reilyn Turner (Portland Thorns FC; Aliso Viejo, Calif.)

"This is an exciting group of young players who have shown their talents on various levels in the United States and there were certainly others deserving of a call-up to this camp," said Hayes. "To bring them all together to compete in our first Futures Camp is an exciting step for the evolution of the U.S. Women's National Team program and a great opportunity for them to show they have the qualities to play for the senior team. It's a significant jump from college to the pro game and an even bigger jump to the elite international level, but we will be patient with all these players as we understand the process and want to help all of them reach their maximum potential."

The professional players on this roster come from 11 different NWSL clubs with goalkeeper Neeku Purcell currently playing for Brooklyn FC, which sits at the top of the standings in the new USL Super League.

Every player on the roster except for 5-foot-11 Georgia Bulldogs goalkeeper Jordan Brown has prior experience playing and/or training with the U.S. Youth National Teams.

