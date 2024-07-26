Seattle Reign FC Defender Ryanne Brown Placed on Season-Ending Injury List
July 26, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC News Release
SEATTLE, WA. - Seattle Reign FC today confirmed that defender Ryanne Brown suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and torn meniscus during the first half of last Friday's victory against the Utah Royals. Brown has been placed on the Season-Ending Injury (SEI) list and will undergo surgery to begin her recovery.
"We're heartbroken for Ryanne," said head coach Laura Harvey. "She has consistently been a player who works hard every day to help the team as much as possible. Her performances on the field this year have shown how much growth there has been in Ryanne's game. We will be fully supporting her throughout this journey."
Brown made four starts in 10 appearances across all competitions this year. The third-year defender was drafted by the Reign as the 21st overall pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft and has since appeared in 28 matches in all competitions.
