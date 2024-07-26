Utah Royals Host Portland Thorns for Second Summer Cup Match
July 26, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Utah Royals FC News Release
HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC (0-1-0, 0 pts) returns home for the second match of the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup against Portland Thorns FC (1-0-0, 3 pts) on Saturday July 29.
After a narrow 2-1 defeat against Seattle Reign, the Royals will be seeking to secure three points against the Portland Thorns. Utah will look to capitalize on having the home field advantage and turn it around in front of the home crowd while getting a first win under Interim Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets.
Despite the loss, Cam Tucker stood out, scoring the team's only goal at the 45+4 minute mark. Paige Monaghan saw her shot blocked inside the 18-yard box, and the ball fell to Brecken Mozingo atop the 18-yard box whose deflected shot landed conveniently for Tucker to slide it past the goalkeeper for the lead.
As the Olympics continue, the Royals have added three National Team Replacement Players to the squad for the Summer Cup: midfielder Ellie Boren, defender Darielle O'Brien, and midfielder Shaelan Murison who all made their Utah Royals debut against Seattle Reign in the opening match of the tournament. Utah is missing four players currently on Olympic squads, Amandine Henry (FRA), Macey Fraser (NZL), Ifeoma Onumonu (NGA), Mina Tanaka (JPN).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
WATCH LIVE on CBS Sports Network or Paramount+ with Jill Lloyden and JP Dellacamera :: Utah Royals FC vs Portland Thorns FC | America First Field | 8:00 p.m. MT
Summer Cup group standings are starting to take shape after the first matchday. Portland Thorns sit atop of Group A with three points and a plus five goal differential, just ahead of second place Seattle Reign with three points and a plus one goal differential. Utah Royals and Club Tijuana sit in third and fourth respectively after 2-1 and 5-0 losses over the weekend. Portland Thorns look to continue to stay in form in this first edition of the Summer Cup after a dominant 5-0 win at home against Club Tijuana.
Following Saturday's match at home, the Royals will host the third group match in the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup just four days later on July 31 at 8:00 pm MT to take on Liga MX Femenil opponent Club Tijuana. Utah returns to league action at home against Bay FC on August 23,2024 at 7:30pm. Tickets are available at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.
