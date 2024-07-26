Racing, North Carolina Play to 1-1 Draw in Summer Cup Group Stage

July 26, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville on game day

Racing Louisville gained a point against the North Carolina Courage after a 1-1 draw Friday night at Lynn Family Stadium in the second group stage game of the inaugural NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup.

Carson Pickett gave Lousiville the lead in the 66th minute before Riley Jackson equalized for North Carolina in the first minute of stoppage time.

North Carolina claimed a second point from the match with a 5-4 penalty shootout win.

"I think a much-improved performance since we just played them a few games ago," said Yanez, referring to North Carolina's regular-season win over Racing on July 7. "Not pleased with the result as a group - we wanted to walk away with the three points. For us, it's just continuing to find ways that we can continue to grab momentum back when momentum shifts."

Louisville (1-0-1, 4 points) maintained its place atop the Group E standings, with a goal differential advantage over North Carolina despite being level on four points. The four clubs with the highest point totals at the end of three group stage matches will qualify for the semifinals of the 20-team tournament.

On Friday, Racing came out strong, continuously applying pressure to the Courage's backline. It outshot North Carolina, 8-0, in the first 30 minutes. The first shot for the Courage didn't come until the 32nd minute.

In the first half, the Louisvillians tallied more than double the final third entries compared to North Carolina. Racing also amassed seven more shots than the Courage (10-3).

"Going in at halftime, with the performance that we had, with the scoreline being zeroes, I think we would have liked to put the game in a different scenario," Yanez said. "We created great opportunities. The group really excelled in what asked of them tactically."

The Louisvillians finally snatched the lead halfway through the second period. After gathering a pass from out wide by Kayla Fischer, Pickett's shot from 12 yards out deflected off the chest of a North Carolina defender and trickled past Courage goalkeeper Marissa Bova.

It was Pickett's second goal of the year and the third of her career. The assist was Fischer's second goal contribution in as many games after moving into a new role as a center forward.

Jackson equalized in the first minute of stoppage time, scoring on a right-footed long-range effort from the edge of the box.

In the shootout, after Racing and North Carolina combined to convert the first eight penalty kicks, Howell had her low shot to the left saved by Bova. Lussi then converted the clinching penalty to secure a shootout win.

"Building on this performance, we're disappointed not to get the three points," said midfielder Marisa DiGrande. "There were a lot of good things shown in this game, so it's just building on that and just tweaking some of the details to finish the games out and get three points."

Next up, Racing travels to Inter&Co Stadium to take on the Orlando Pride at 7 p.m. ET Thursday in the final group stage matchup of the Summer Cup.

Game Summary: Racing Louisville vs. North Carolina Courage

NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup

Date: July 26, 2024

Venue: Lynn Family Stadium

Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET

Weather: 83 degrees, clear

Scoring

Racing Louisville (0, 1, 1) - 4

North Carolina Courage (0, 1, 1) - 5

Goals

Racing Louisville

66' Carson Pickett (Kayla Fischer)

North Carolina Courage

90'+1 Riley Jackson

Penalties

Racing Louisville

Ary Borges - goal

Marisa DiGrande - goal

Carson Pickett - goal

Reilyn Turner - goal

Jaelin Howell - saved

North Carolina Courage

Riley Jackson - goal

Kaleigh Kurtz - goal

Malia Berkely - goal

Narumi Miura - goal

Tyler Lussi - goal

Lineups

Racing Louisville FC (4-2-3-1): 1 - Katie Lund; 2 - Lauren Milliet, 3 - Arin Wright, 20 - Abby Erceg, 16 - Carson Pickett (46' 5 - Ellie Jean); 6 - Jaelin Howell (c), 26 - Taylor Flint (46' 8 - Ary Borges); 7 - Savannah DeMelo (64' 23 - Elexa Bahr), 14 - Marisa DiGrande, 13 - Emma Sears (81' 21 - Parker Goins); 9 - Kayla Fischer (84' 66 - Reilyn Turner)

Subs not used: 24 - Jordyn Bloomer (GK); 17 - Maddie Pokorny, 19 - Jordan Baggett

Head coach: Bev Yanez

North Carolina Courage (4-3-3): 44 - Marisa Bova (GK); 13 - Ryan Williams, 3 - Kaleigh Kurtz, 7 - Malia Berkely, 17 - Dani Weatherholt (84' 19 - Landy Mertz); 6 - Narumi Miura, 16 - Riley Jackson, 25 - Meredith Speck (79' 5 - Haley Hopkins); 2 - Ashley Sanchez (46' 34 - Manaka Matsukubo), 8 - Brianna Pinto (68' 94 - Victoria Pickett), 20 - Olivia Wingate (68' 14 - Tyler Lussi)

Subs not used: 51 - Hensley Hancuff (GK); 12 - Talia Staude, 15 - Jenna Winebrenner, 28 - Victoria Haugen

Head coach: Sean Nahas

Stats Summary: Racing Louisville / North Carolina Courage

Shots: 18 / 12

Shots on Goal: 4 / 4

Expected goals: 1.76 / 0.91

Possession: 45.3% / 54.7%

Fouls: 7 / 9

Offside: 4 / 1

Corners: 5 / 4

Discipline Summary

Racing Louisville

45' Lauren Milliet (yellow)

90' Ary Borges (yellow)

North Carolina Courage

90'+2 Haley Hopkins (yellow)

Match referee: Kyle Johnston

Assistant referees: Sarah Gaddes and John Krill

Fourth official: Jordan Gray

