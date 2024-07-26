San Diego Wave FC Sign Emma Vanderhyden as National Team Replacement Player

July 26, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC defender/midfielder Emma Vanderhyden

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today that the club has signed defender/midfielder Emma Vanderhyden to a National Team Replacement Player contract. The local Southern California standout will be available for selection starting with the Wave's group stage match of the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup against Club América Femenil tonight.

Vanderhyden joins the club after playing her collegiate career at Eastern Washington University (2017-18) and University of California, Santa Barbara (2019-21). In her first two seasons with Eastern Washington, Vanderhyden made 34 appearances, while securing three goals and seven assists. At Santa Barbara, the Murrieta native played in 35 matches (34 starts), while scoring three goals and tallying six assists. In her senior year with the Gauchos, Vanderhyden was named to the All-Big West First Team.

Vanderhyden signs with the Wave alongside defender Chai Cortez and goalkeeper Caroline DeLisle who signed NTRP contracts last week.

Transaction: San Diego Wave FC sign defender Emma Vanderhyden as National Team Replacement Player.

Name: Emma Vanderhyden

Position: Defender

Height: 5-11

Born: June 29, 1999

Birthplace: Murrieta, Calif.

