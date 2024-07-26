Bay FC to Host International Club FC Barcelona for Friendly on August 27

July 26, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Francisco - Bay FC, the new women's professional soccer franchise representing the Bay Area in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), announced today the club will participate in an international friendly against back-to-back Champions League Champions and Spanish club FC Barcelona on Tuesday, August 27 at 7 p.m. PDT at PayPal Park in San Jose. Broadcast details will be announced at a later date.

Bay FC Season Ticket Members and Supporters Groups will have exclusive pre-sale access and receive a discount on tickets beginning Monday, August 5 at 9 a.m. PDT, followed by Bay FC Insiders beginning Wednesday, August 8 at Noon PDT. Fans who are interested in becoming a Bay FC Season Ticket Member can purchase here or call 833-GO-BAYFC. To become an Insider, fans can sign up here to receive exclusive pre-sale access. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, August 9 at 9 a.m. PDT. All general public on-sale tickets and parking passes can be purchased via BayFC.com.

"Bay FC is building a global sports franchise grounded in the Bay Area. Both Bay FC and FC Barcelona are committed to growing women's soccer here and abroad," said Bay FC CEO Brady Stewart. "The match will feature an unparalleled amount of talent with World Cup Champions and national team players across numerous countries so we encourage fans to purchase tickets early as we anticipate tickets will be flying off the site."

The friendly will take place in between NWSL regular season matches for Bay FC as they will travel to take on the Portland Thorns on Friday, August 30.

Bay FC is hosting its inaugural home season at PayPal Park in San Jose and tickets are now available for purchase at bayfc.com. Fans can also follow @wearebayfc on social channels for more exciting announcements to come.

