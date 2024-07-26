Courage Get Late Equalizer From Riley Jackson, Win In Pens Again

July 26, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The North Carolina Courage used a late equalizer to force a 1-1 draw and shoot out from the spot, which they won 5-4, to claim two points against Racing Louisville FC Friday night in NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup group stage action at Lynn Family Stadium. The Courage now have four points from two matches in group play.

Riley Jackson scored her first professional goal in the first minute of second-half stoppage time, riffling a shot into the upper 90 to level the match and force a shoot-out from the spot for the extra point. After both sides scored in the first four rounds, Marisa Bova made a save in the top of the fifth to set up an in-and-win for Tyler Lussi, who calmly stepped to the spot and delivered.

After a scoreless first 45, the Courage began building chances in the second half. Ten minutes into the period, a combination between Riley Jackson and halftime substitute Manaka Matsukubo played Narumi Miura into space in the box, but her one-timer sailed over the bar. A foul thwarted another build up a minute later, but the pressure began to mount for the visitors.

Carson Pickett would score a deflected goal shortly after the hour mark to open the scoring. Jackson put a brilliant header on frame just two minutes later, but a diving save kept the equalizer out of the net. Victoria Pickett put a well-struck ball on frame in the 88' to again test Louisville, but the keeper responded.

The Courage return home to host Rayadas de Monterrey in the final Group E fixture of the 2024 NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup on Wednesday, July 31, with a 7 p.m. ET kickoff at WakeMed Soccer Park.

NCC (4-3-3): Marisa Bova; Dani Weatherholt (Landy Mertz - 84'), Malia Berkely, Kaleigh Kurtz ©, Ryan Williams; Riley Jackson, Narumi Miura, Ashley Sanchez (Manaka Matsukubo - 46'); Meredith Speck (Haley Hopkins - 79'), Olivia Wingate (Tyler Lussi - 67'), Brianna Pinto (Victoria Pickett - 67')

Subs Not Used: Hensley Hancuff, Natalia Staude, Jenna Winebrenner, Victoria Haugen

LOU (4-4-2): Katie Lund; Lauren Milliet, Arin Wright (Ellie Jean - 46'), Carson Pickett, Abby Erceg; Jaelin Howell ©, Savannah DeMelo (Elexa Bahr - 64'), Marisa DiGrande, Taylor Flint (Ary Borges - 46'); Emma Sears (Parker Goins - 81'), Kayla Fischer (Reilyn Turner - 84')

Subs Not Used: Jordyn Bloomer, Linda Motlhalo, Maddi Pokorny, Jordan Baggett

Score:

NCC: 1

LOU: 1

Goals:

NCC: R. Jackson - 90+1'

LOU: C. Pickett - 67' (Fischer)

Penalties:

Round One (1-1): Ary Borges (LOU): Scored; Riley Jackson (NCC): Scored

Round Two (2-2): Marisa DiGrande (LOU): Scored; Kaleigh Kurtz (NCC): Scored

Round Three (3-3): Carson Pickett (LOU): Scored; Malia Berkely (NCC): Scored

Round Four (4-4): Reilyn Turner (LOU): Scored; Narumi Miura (NCC): Scored

Round Five (4-5): Jaelin Howell (LOU): Saved; Tyler Lussi (NCC): Scored

Cautions:

NCC: H. Hopkins - 90+3'

LOU: L. Milliet - 45'; Ary Borges - 90'

Ejections:

NCC: -

LOU: -

Venue (Location): Lynn Family Stadium (Louisville, Ky.)

