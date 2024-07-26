Preview: Chicago Red Stars vs. Chivas de Guadalajara Femenil

July 26, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Red Stars News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Red Stars (0-0-1, 1 pt) host Liga MX Femenil side, Chivas de Guadalajara Femenil 0-1-0, 0 pts) in the team's second group stage match of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup. Both clubs are eager for a win after falling in their respective opening matches of the tournament.

Where to Watch

Stream: Paramount+

Previous Result:

CHI: After a 0-0 fulltime scoreline, Chicago fell to Gotham FC, 4-5, in a penalty shootout

GUA: Chivas dropped points against the Washington Spirit, 2-1

Storylines

Into the Unknown: The inaugural Summer Cup was never going to be more of the same for any club involved, but Chicago was granted a respite in the team's opening fixture, facing off with New Jersey/New York Gotham FC- a familiar foe. As one of just six Liga MX teams in the tournament and the only Liga MX side in the group, Chivas was not afforded an equivalent tilt, taking the pitch against the Washington Spirit. Some may view kicking off the Cup against a known entity a smoother introduction to the group stage, but it could prove to be a double-edged sword. Guadalajara now enters the July 26 match with the knowledge of what facing off with NWSL team feels like, but the Red Stars don't have the same luxury. Every point matters in the Summer Cup, with just three group stage matches and only the four teams with the most points advancing to the knockout rounds, meaning past experience with the new league could give Chivas the upper hand. However, many coaches say that every game is unique in the league, so only time will tell whether Chicago or Guadalajara will rise higher.

Hit the Books: With Chivas and the Red Stars having no historical advantage to leverage against each other, both clubs will certainly be examining the film and the statistics from their opponent's first Summer Cup matches to study up. At first glance, Guadalajara has an edge with a goal scored, while Chicago couldn't convert any chances July 20 against Gotham FC. But the Red Stars counterbalanced and gained ground after holding the clean sheet, while Chivas conceded twice against Washington. Additionally, Chicago steps onto the pitch with home field advantage, more shots on target (5 to 1), fewer shots faced (3 to 8), more tackles won (16 to 13), more successful duels (51 to 42) and fewer losses across all recent competitions (2 to 4). Correctly sizing up your opponent can be game changing, and neither side wants to miscalculate as they fight to walk away with a full three points.

Refreshed Faces: Missing Chicago's two Olympians, Alyssa Naeher and Mallory Swanson, head coach Lorne Donaldson asked multiple Red Stars with fewer recent minutes to step up. Not teammates to shy away from a challenge, Júlia Bianchi, Nádia Gomes, Maxi Rall and Mackenzie Wood shone bright, playing key roles and producing team highs while keeping Chicago's sheet clean for the full ninety against Gotham. Bianchi led Chicago in recoveries (10), Gomes won a team-high four tackles while Rall recorded seven attempted tackles and Wood's shift in goal earned the Red Stars a point in the group standings. With Coach Donaldson admittedly keen on rotation in the Summer Cup, performances like Bianchi, Gomes, Rall and Wood's could quickly pay off for the group.

