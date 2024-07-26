Gotham FC Signs USYNT Forward Mak Whitham

July 26, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HARRISON, NJ - NJ/NY Gotham FC today announced that the club has signed U.S. Youth National Team forward McKenna "Mak" Whitham through 2028 via the NWSL's U-18 Entry Mechanism. The guaranteed contract will be effective beginning January 1, 2025. In addition, the club is also signing Whitham to a National Team Replacement contract, which will allow Whitham to be available for selection in upcoming matches for Gotham FC during the international window.

The forward becomes the youngest-ever contracted player in the NWSL at 13 years old. Whitham is also the first to join Gotham FC by way of the NWSL's U-18 Entry Mechanism, which has been expanded to include additional provisions around pediatric medical evaluations, facilities and safety assessments and a commitment to establishing long-term development plans for U-18 players entering the league.

"I am really excited to sign and begin my professional career with Gotham FC," said Whitham. "Gotham FC is a great place for me to continue to push myself as a player. I can't wait to get to work and to continue to grow as a player with the great players, coaches and staff at Gotham FC."

Whitham, who will turn 14 years old on July 27, has been training with Gotham FC throughout the 2024 season and was a non-roster invitee with the club during preseason. She was also a part of the team that won The Women's Cup Colombia during preseason. At the tournament, she scored the game-winning goal against Deportivo Cali to send Gotham FC to the final.

"Mak has worked incredibly hard at training and has earned this opportunity," said Gotham FC Head Coach Juan Carlos Amorós. "This is an important next step for Mak and the club, as we look to build for the future."

The forward has previously trained with other NWSL teams such as the Kansas City Current and Washington Spirit before joining Gotham FC for preseason. Whitham has also trained with the Los Angeles FC 2010 boys academy team in MLS Next. The California native spent her youth career playing for the Slammers FC HB Køge, while also winning a UWS National Championship with SC Blue Heat.

"We are excited to have Mak officially sign with the club to start her professional career," said Gotham FC General Manager and Head of Soccer Operations Yael Averbuch West. "Mak has proven herself each day at training, and we are excited to help her on her journey as a professional athlete. We are committed to fostering an environment that will help Mak grow not only as a player, but as a person as well."

In February, Whitham became the youngest athlete in any sport to sign a name, image and likeness deal with Nike.

Gotham FC returns to action in the NWSL x LIGA MX Summer Cup against the Washington Spirit on Sunday, July 28, with kickoff set for 6:00 pm ET at Subaru Park (Paramount +).

