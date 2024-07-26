Houston Dash Host Six-Time LIGA MX Femenil Champions on Sunday at Shell Energy Stadium

July 26, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash open a two-game homestand on Sunday, July 28 when they host Tigres UANL Femenil at Shell Energy Stadium at 7 p.m. CT. This is the third all-time meeting between the two teams and the first competitive match as part of the inaugural NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup.

Houston opened the tournament last week in Missouri against the Kansas City Current. Yuki Nagasato scored for the Dash, but Kansas City claimed three points with a 3-1 triumph at home. This was the first goal for Nagasato with the team and her first goal since Sept. 3, 2023, where she scored in Chicago's 2-0 victory over the Washington Spirit.

Allysha Chapman earned her first minutes on the field last Saturday since returning from maternity leave. Chapman last played for Houston in a 0-0 draw against the Seattle Reign on June 17, 2023. More than 400 days later (407) the Olympic gold medal winner will be eligible for her first match at Shell Energy Stadium since helping the team earn a clean sheet against the Reign.

Three players made their Dash and NWSL debut in Kansas City last week. Erin McKinney started in goal and finished with five saves. Madison Wolfbauer signed a national team replacement contract earlier in the week and played the final 20 minutes of the match. She created one chance and finished with two recoveries. Madison Ayson entered the match in the 84th minute and created one chance and finished with three crosses.

WHAT:

NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup - Match 2

Houston Dash vs. Tigres UANL Femenil

WHEN:

Sunday, July 28 - 7:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: Shell Energy Stadium

TICKETS: SeatGeek

STREAM/TV: TV: Paramount +/CBS Sports Golazo

Announcers: JP Dellacamera and Jill Loyden

